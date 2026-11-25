The internet erupted yesterday as posters for Netflix's first original Pakistani series, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, started making the rounds online. Soon after, the trailer dropped amid the ongoing backlash and criticism over Pakistani series once again being available on streaming platforms in India. Netflix India has not yet released any confirmation on whether it will be available in the country when it premieres on December 4.

Meanwhile, the show's trailer, which tells the tale of a generational saga and a 'made-up love story', has taken the internet by storm as fans of Pakistani drama series can't keep calm. Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed, who won many fans through their show Zindagi Gulzar Hai, have received rave reactions. Mahira Khan also enjoys a massive fan following, and her reunion with Fawad Khan in an ensemble series after their hit Pakistani show Humsafar has grabbed plenty of attention.

Internet Reactions

One user wrote, "MAHIRA DIDN'T COME TO PLAY. SHE CAME TO RULE!"

Some angry viewers were still worked up over the series premiering in India, commenting, "This should be banned in India. Why are we allowing the airing of these Pakistani channels?"

Fans of Pakistani shows continued to rave, writing, "Should be on everyone's must-watch list" and "Looks so stunning and so premium."

"Loved how the trailer doesn't reveal the story, but it's still fascinating at the same time. Btw, the background music is stunning. Hats off to Rohail Hyatt," wrote another person.

Zindagi Gulzar Hai fans commented, "Man, the chemistry between Fawad and Sanam is fire" and "FAWAD AND SANAM!!! From ZINDAGI GULZAAR HAI to THIS. We have come a long, long way!"

"MAHIRA KHAN ATE AND LEFT NO CRUMBS," wrote another person.

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo Trailer

If Humsafar made you fall in love with Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan as an on-screen pair, here's another reason to get excited.

The two actors are back together in Netflix's upcoming Pakistani series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. The streaming giant has finally released the trailer, more than three years after announcing the project as its first original series from Pakistan. The show will premiere on December 4.

But this time, the story isn't just about one romance. The trailer, available on Netflix's YouTube channel, introduces six complicated love stories spanning three generations.

Set across Europe, including Rome, and Pakistan, the series follows Sikandar (Ahad Raza Mir), a Harvard-educated Pakistani lawyer based in Rome. Despite his impressive credentials, life isn't exactly falling into place for him. Haunted by a traumatic experience, he battles insomnia and nightmares until he meets Liza (Iqra Aziz), an artist with a complicated family history of her own.

Their meeting is one of the threads in a much larger story. As the trailer moves between different characters, it offers glimpses of relationships caught between love and loss, family expectations and societal judgement. There are old wounds to deal with, difficult decisions to make and, perhaps, a little forgiveness along the way.

The series is based on Farhat Ishtiaq's 2013 Urdu novel of the same name.

Apart from them, the series stars Sanam Saeed and Ahad Raza Mir in lead roles. The ensemble also features Hamza Ali Abbasi, Bilal Ashraf, Maya Ali, Iqra Aziz, Hania Aamir, Khushaal Khan, Nadia Jamil, Omair Rana and Samina Ahmed.

ALSO READ | One Faces Ban, The Other Goes Viral: How Two Pakistani Dramas Triggered A Social Media Storm In India