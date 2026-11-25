Kareena Kapoor shared a nostalgic throwback from the 90s on Instagram. The actor posted a clip featuring her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and sister, Karisma Kapoor, from the 1999 family drama Hum Saath-Saath Hain. In the video, the two can be seen dancing together during a family celebration.

Sharing the clip, Kareena wrote, "Woke up to this. Who knew Saifu would be dancing with his future sister-in-law. I love this."

Kareena also gave a shoutout to Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming film, Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari. She wrote, Also, I love Sooraj Ji's movies. Waiting for Yeh Prem Mol Liya... going to the cinema." Take a look:

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Hum Saath-Saath Hain is a family drama that starred Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Tabu, and Mohnish Bahl in key roles.

Talking about Yeh Prem Mol Liya, the film features Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari, Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Shaad Randhawa, and Swanand Kirkire.

Produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films, Yeh Prem Mol Liya's music is composed by Himesh Reshammiya. The story is about a man who moves into his wife's house with his whole family. This brings two families together, and they must learn to live with each other.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya marks the first collaboration among Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari, and Sooraj Barjatya. It is also Barjatya's first film after Uunchai (2022), for which he won a National Award.



Also Read: Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya Gets U/A 13+ Certificate, CBFC Passes Film Without A Single Cut