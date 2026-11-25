Shraddha Kapoor put in 25 days of intense rehearsals for her upcoming film Eetha, wearing 4 kg ghungroos on each leg for nearly eight hours every day. The effort, however, came with its share of physical challenges. Her feet would swell after long practice sessions, and she even suffered a muscle tear on the second day of shooting a song. Despite the injury, the actor was keen to recover and return to the sets as soon as possible.

The details of Shraddha's preparation were shared by filmmaker Laxman Utekar at the recent launch of the film's song Ji Ji Re Ji in Pune. Speaking to the media, the director spoke about the actor's commitment to learning Maharashtra's traditional Tamasha and Lavani dance forms for her role as Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, a well-known artiste.

Laxman Utekar revealed that the song was shot on a grand set built at Madh Island and choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant. However, getting the sequence right required weeks of preparation. Shraddha spent 25 days rehearsing each song, carrying the weight of 8 kg ghungroos while practising for eight hours daily.

Recalling the difficult phase during the shoot, Laxman Utekar said, “Shraddha rehearsed for each song for 25 days with 4 kg ghungroo on each leg for eight hours. Her feet used to get swollen. She immersed herself in the world of Tamasha and Lavani to understand its depth and learn the art form. The first day of the song shoot went well. But on the second day, Shraddha had a muscle tear, and we had to halt the shoot.”

The director said the halt in shooting was not what upset him the most. Instead, seeing Shraddha cry because she could not continue shooting was more difficult for him. He added that the actor recovered within a month and was eager to get back to work. Laxman Utekar also expressed confidence in her casting, saying that no one else in the industry could have played the role of Eetha.

Eetha is a biographical musical drama inspired by the life of Vithabai Narayangaonkar. The film explores the world of Tamasha and Lavani, following a woman who challenged social expectations and made a name for herself through her art.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Karishma Sharma under Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations, the film also features Randeep Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Siddharth Jadhav, Ishtiyak Khan and Anant Joshi.

Eetha is scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 4.

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