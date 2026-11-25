National Award-winning actor Nithya Menen revealed that she feels uncomfortable with visibility. The actor who has been quite vocal about the importance of setting boundaries at work recently talked about her discomfort. During an appearance on Gobinath's podcast, Nithya spoke about how her path in life and her learning have been through cinema. Talking about why she did not choose any other profession, the actor shared, “Because that would have been more comfortable. When I think about it today, it would've been more comfortable. It would be more like being a yoga teacher. I would be in a comfortable environment. But sometimes, I feel that the point is to be challenged. And I have to be challenged to learn certain things. For example, being very public, I am not comfortable with being very visible.”

Nithya revealed that this discomfort is not new for her. “From when I was a baby, they used to tell me that when people stared at me, I would ask them to go away. I was shy. So, the visibility makes me uncomfortable. So, it's a challenge,” she said, adding, “What is making me uncomfortable? Why is it like that? Finally, it comes down to something very internal. You have to get over that. As to what it is, it's very personal. It's about self-worth, self-judgement…something like that.”

Nithya Menen's Career

Nithya began her career as a child artist in the film Hanuman in 1998 and later made her acting debut as a lead actor in the Malayalam film Aakasha Gopuram in 2008.

She has worked in several languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. Some of her popular films include Ustad Hotel, OK Kanmani, Mersal, Ala Modalaindi and Thiruchitrambalam. Throughout the years, she received many prestigious awards, including a National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in Thiruchitrambalam.

Up next, the actor is all set to appear in Mr & Mrs Grey, directed by Ankur Pajni and Vishal Ranjan Mishra. The film follows a man who gets entangled in an affair and fraud. He has two choices: leave his wife or face exposure. Desperate, the man plots to murder his wife, igniting a manipulative battle for survival.

Alongside Nithya, the film also stars Vivek Oberoi, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Shreya Sharma in other prominent roles. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 11.

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