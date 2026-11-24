If Humsafar made you fall in love with Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan as an on-screen pair, here's another reason to get excited.

The two actors are back together in Netflix's upcoming Pakistani series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. The streaming giant has finally released the trailer, more than three years after announcing the project as its first original series from Pakistan. The show will premiere on December 4.

But this time, the story isn't just about one romance. The trailer, available on Netflix's YouTube channel, introduces six complicated love stories spanning three generations.

Set across Europe, including Rome, and Pakistan, the series follows Sikandar (Ahad Raza Mir), a Harvard-educated Pakistani lawyer based in Rome. Despite his impressive credentials, life isn't exactly falling into place for him. Haunted by a traumatic experience, he battles insomnia and nightmares until he meets Liza (Iqra Aziz), an artist with a complicated family history of her own.

Their meeting is one of the threads in a much larger story. As the trailer moves between different characters, it offers glimpses of relationships caught between love and loss, family expectations and societal judgement. There are old wounds to deal with, difficult decisions to make and, perhaps, a little forgiveness along the way.

The series is based on Farhat Ishtiaq's 2013 Urdu novel of the same name.

Of course, the reunion of Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan is likely to be one of the biggest draws. The duo became a fan favourite with Humsafar, which was widely loved in both Pakistan and India. They later shared the screen again in the 2025 romantic film Neelofar.

Apart from them, the series stars Sanam Saeed and Ahad Raza Mir in lead roles. The ensemble also features Hamza Ali Abbasi, Bilal Ashraf, Maya Ali, Iqra Aziz, Hania Aamir, Khushaal Khan, Nadia Jamil, Omair Rana and Samina Ahmed.

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