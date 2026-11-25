Pratik Gandhi is all set to step into the shoes of Mahatma Gandhi in Hansal Mehta's upcoming biographical drama Gandhi. The actor has a different approach to playing one of India's most respected historical figures.

Pratik says he does not want to begin his performance by looking at Gandhi only as the Mahatma, as that would leave little room to explore the person behind the larger-than-life image.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Pratik opened up about the challenges of portraying Gandhi and explained why he wants to approach the character without any preconceived ideas.

Asked if he felt intimidated by Gandhi's stature, the actor admitted that it was difficult but said he had to look at the role from a different point of view.

"Yes, it is difficult, but that needs a little practice and a different point of view. You have to explore the character and allow the audience to interpret him the way they want," he said.

Explaining his approach further, Pratik said portraying Gandhi only as the Mahatma would make the performance one-dimensional. "If I already interpret him as the Mahatma and then start performing, it becomes a single-toned character. There is nothing new for the audience to see. Then it's just a document, a recreation of what happened in the past," he added.

For Pratik Gandhi, the more interesting part is to understand the person behind the historical figure. "The interesting part, both for the audience and the actor, is to make him human and explore the psyche of the character when he was doing those things and taking those decisions," he said.

Pratik Gandhi On The Responsibility Of Playing Historical Figures

This is not the first time Pratik has taken on the role of a well-known personality. The actor has previously portrayed social reformer Jyotirao Phule in Anant Mahadevan's 2025 movie Phule. However, he says he does not feel nervous or pressured about taking on such roles, even though he understands the responsibility that comes with them.

"I get this question a lot, but I don't feel nervous or pressurised. I certainly feel that a lot of responsibility comes with playing these characters. My job is not to judge them. I have to create these characters for the audience to judge and explore," he said.

Pratik also explained why actors should avoid deciding whether a historical personality was a hero before stepping into their shoes. "The biggest challenge I face while creating such characters, especially biographical ones, is that you cannot look at them through just one lens. You cannot make them heroes in your mind even before you begin playing them. I am recreating everything they have done, but I have to approach them without a preconceived judgement," he said.

Gandhi is produced by Applause Entertainment, with music composed by AR Rahman. Pratik has an interesting lineup of projects ahead. He will next be seen alongside Saif Ali Khan in Hum Hindustani, a period drama based on India's first general elections. He is also gearing up for the sequel to his popular comedy Madgaon Express.

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