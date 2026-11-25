Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has shared the story behind the cover photograph of her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, recalling how a young Rajiv Gandhi clicked the portrait in Italy around the time her father initially turned down his marriage proposal.

In a video titled 'What Ma Left Out of Her Book' uploaded on YouTube, Sonia Gandhi sat down at a roundtable with her children, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, for a light, candid discussion on the memories and episodes that did not make it into the memoir.

The siblings asked where the photo had been taken, pointing to the youthful portrait of their mother on the book jacket.

"I remember there was a long discussion about this picture, and there were a number of pictures that would be likely the cover. Why this one?" Rahul Gandhi said.

Gandhi said the portrait held deep personal significance because of who was behind the lens and the occasion on which it was taken. "Because this is the picture that papa took of me when he came to Turin and then to Orbassano to ask my father to tell him that he wanted to marry me," she said.

"And what did your father say?"

"No. Thank you, but no thank you," Sonia Gandhi said and burst out laughing alongside Priyanka Gandhi.

She said that while her father, Stefano Maino, saw Rajiv Gandhi's character clearly, he remained hesitant about sending her away into an unfamiliar world of Indian politicians.

"My father said, 'You look at the boy in the eyes and you know the man.' But it wasn't that easy," Sonia Gandhi said. "His reasons were that, 'Where is my daughter going? In a different world, and a world we don't know, politicians, rich people, no.' Because that is the idea of many people in Italy at that time about politicians, right? He thought I couldn't possibly belong to that world, and that's why he was a bit concerned."

Priyanka Gandhi said her mother had found it much easier to write those early chapters about her Italian childhood, meeting Rajiv Gandhi and their marriage than the later political years.

After coming to India in 1968, less than two decades after Independence, Sonia Gandhi said she was initially shocked by the widespread poverty which she recalled was grim even in Delhi.

The family chat frequently turned to what the siblings called their mother's "selective memory" and an old habit, passed down from her Italian father, of never praising her children to their faces.

Even when the siblings complimented how beautiful she looked in her old photographs, Sonia Gandhi brushed it aside, explaining that her father always used to put them down at home while praising them only when guests visited.

"One day I asked her, 'Am I good-looking?' She said, 'No, you're average,'" Rahul Gandhi said.

Sonia Gandhi also brushed aside the decades of political attacks and thanked the common people for embracing her from the time she arrived as a young bride.

"Many said horrible things, but the bulk of the people, most people, accepted me and they welcomed me as one of their own, as a daughter. I love India because of that," she said.

The memoir, published by HarperCollins India, comes more than a decade after Sonia Gandhi first told NDTV in July 2014 that she intended to write her own book to bring out the "real truth" following claims made by former union minister K Natwar Singh about her decision to decline the prime ministership in 2004.