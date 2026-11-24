The signs had been there, claims Rahul Gandhi and he had told his mother, Sonia Gandhi, that if nothing is done to arrest it, he might have to come back for his father Rajiv Gandhi's funeral "very soon". And it did happen. He returned to India to attend his father's funeral in May 1991, barely years after Indira Gandhi, Rahul's grandmother, was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards in 1984.

Appearing in a new video, along with Sonia Gandhi and his sister Priyanka where they discuss his mother's memoir, Rahul claims that his "Papa's security was removed so that he gets killed".

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Rajiv Gandhi, a former airline pilot, was catapulted into the prime ministership after Indira Gandhi's assassination. For years, he wore a bulletproof vest and was heavily protected, inviting ridicule from the opponents. Then came the 1989 elections, which Rajiv lost.

VP Singh, whose opposition bloc went on to win the polls, charged at the time that Gandhi, who was shielded by a squadron of commandos, "had lost touch with the people".

Rajiv appeared to admit the same at a rally in Bihar in 1991.

"I used to campaign like this when I was secretary-general of the Congress, in 1984, but when I was Prime Minister I was hijacked by the system," Rajiv Gandhi, as reported by the Time magazine, said in Bihar on May 5. "There is still a threat, of course; it hasn't come down. But there is no choice. Either you campaign or you look after your security."

His next stop was Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21.

A woman, offering a sandalwood garland, bows from the waist and a bomb goes off, killing the former prime minister. He was 46.

Rahul's words proved prophetic.

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Rahul went with his father to Bihar, right before Sriperumbudur, which Sonia Gandhi says was a "horrible tour" with stones being thrown at her husband.

"Rahul had come back and just so happened that my husband was going on a tour. This particular one to Bihar. During the trip in Bihar, Rajiv ji was the leader of the Opposition. First of all, they were in an open jeep, and there were stones, rocks thrown at them. And what happens if you don't have security, proper security, and if you go to a state where the government is of the BJP or opposition then by and large whoever is in charge there, they will not be particular about the security. They say haan aa raha hai, toh theek hai, do your normal thing," Sonia Gandhi, recounting the event, says in the video.

Rajiv Gandhi during campaigning in Bihar in 1991

Photo Credit: Image posted on X by @RahulGandhi

"If the government is of the BJP or opposition, forget it. They are not going to give special attention to security. So it was quite a horrible tour. Rahul was with his father throughout and he witnessed the rocks being thrown and all the shouting and screaming against his father. And when he came home he told me, 'Mama, if we don't do something about Papa's security, I know I am going to come back for his funeral very soon," she says.

The camera then pivots to Rahul Gandhi, who like his father then is the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha now. He termed the Bihar trip the "final straw".

"The Bihar trip was the final straw and I was saying it from before. And my position on it was very clear. Papa's security was removed so that he got killed. His security removal was not just an accident, it was done on purpose so that he got killed. And the atmosphere was created for him to get killed. It was obvious what was going on. I told my father also. I told my mum also. I had an argument with my father about it," says Rahul Gandhi.

Priyanka Gandhi then underscores how after "Dadi's assassination", Sonia Gandhi had become paranoid about "Papa's security" and would go around "checking the barbed wires" and if the guards were sleeping.

"I knew as my room was in the front of the house," says Priyanka Gandhi, who would not sleep till she heard her father's footsteps.

Reflecting upon it, Priyanka says "Rahul's deductions" about the father's death were logical, while her own response was "completely emotional".

