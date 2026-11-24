CCTV footage has surfaced from a banquet hall in Haryana's Sonipat, showing a Delhi Police constable walking into his own wedding venue in plainclothes before the wedding was called off by him over a dowry demand for a Maruti Brezza car.

The footage from the wedding venue on November 20 captures the groom, Kuldeep, arriving well ahead of the scheduled wedding procession alongside his mother, wearing ordinary attire and with no wedding music playing in the background. He came without a sehra or an accompanying baraat.

The bride's father, Subhash Kumar, alleged Kuldeep had turned up early specifically to check whether the demanded car had been brought to the hall.

"He arrived at the venue with his mother in ordinary clothes just to inspect the car before the baraat," Kumar said.

Kuldeep has denied the charges. "The allegations against me are completely false. I never demanded a Brezza car," Kuldeep said.

The Delhi Police has suspended the constable and launched an investigation into the November 20 incident.

"The conduct of the police personnel concerned has been viewed with utmost seriousness and necessary departmental proceedings have been initiated against him in accordance with the prescribed rules," the police said in a statement.

According to a written complaint filed by Kumar in Sonipat, the marriage of his daughter Hina with Kuldeep was fixed around six months ago.

"We had already booked a car worth around Rs 9.5 lakh for the groom and spent between Rs 25 lakh and Rs 30 lakh on the wedding preparations, including food for 1,200 guests and furniture worth Rs 1.32 lakh," Kumar said in his complaint.

However, a day before the ceremony, Kumar learnt through intermediaries that Kuldeep was dissatisfied with the booked vehicle and wanted a Maruti Brezza worth around Rs 13 lakh instead.

"We cancelled the earlier booking and started looking for a Brezza, but with the wedding just a day away, we could not arrange the vehicle in time," the father said.

Kumar also alleged the groom's family demanded a two-tola gold chain for Kuldeep, four-tola gold earrings for his mother, silver anklets and ornaments for his elder brother and sister-in-law, for which the bride's family had already placed orders.

When Kuldeep and his mother entered the wedding venue in plainclothes and did not find the Brezza, an argument broke out, during which the constable allegedly abused the bride's family and clashed with Hina's brother, Sahil.

"Our relatives repeatedly folded their hands and pleaded with Kuldeep and his mother to complete the wedding rituals, but they refused and left," Kumar said, adding that only 20 to 30 people from the groom's side had reached the hall.

Hina remained seated at the mandap in her bridal attire as guests left without eating, before both sides called the police.

"My daughter holds MA and JBT qualifications, and we made every arrangement according to our capacity. We want a fair investigation and strict legal action against those responsible," Kumar said.