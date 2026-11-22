A wedding in Haryana's Sonipat turned into a distressing episode after the groom allegedly refused to marry the bride over the non-fulfilment of his demand for a Maruti Brezza car and returned with his family.

The incident took place on November 20 at Mamchand Vatika in Sonipat. The bride's father, Subhash Kumar, has alleged that the groom, Kuldeep, who is posted with the Delhi Police, insisted on getting a Brezza worth around Rs 13 lakh instead of Hyundai Aura worth approximately Rs 9.5 lakh that the bride's family had already booked for him.

The bride's family has approached the police, seeking action against the groom and his family. The father claims that he spent between Rs 25 lakh and Rs 30 lakh on wedding preparations.

According to the complaint, Subhash had fixed his daughter Heena's marriage with Kuldeep around six months ago. The wedding was scheduled for November 20. The father alleged that demands for a car and jewellery had started emerging from the groom's side after the alliance was finalised.

Subhash claimed that he had already booked a car worth around Rs 9.5 lakh for the groom. However, a day before the wedding, he learnt through intermediaries that Kuldeep was not satisfied with the vehicle and wanted a Maruti Brezza instead.

Following this, the family cancelled the earlier booking and began looking for a Brezza. However, with the wedding just around the corner, they could not arrange the vehicle in time. The father claimed that the demanded Brezza was worth approximately Rs 13 lakh.

The allegations were not limited to the car. Subhash claimed that his family had also agreed to arrange a two-tola gold chain for the groom, four-tola gold earrings for his mother and silver anklets. He further alleged that jewellery was demanded for the groom's elder brother and sister-in-law as well, following which the bride's family had even placed orders for the ornaments.

Furniture and other household items were also arranged for the wedding, with the father claiming that furniture alone cost around Rs 1.32 lakh.

On the wedding day, the bride's family had made elaborate arrangements at Mamchand Vatika, including food for around 1,200 guests. However, instead of arriving with a full wedding procession, Kuldeep allegedly reached the venue with his mother in ordinary clothes and looked for the Brezza.

When the vehicle was not found, an argument reportedly broke out between the two families.

Subhash alleged that the groom abused members of the bride's family and also got into a dispute with Hina's brother, Sahil. He claimed that relatives repeatedly folded their hands and pleaded with Kuldeep and his mother to complete the wedding rituals, but they refused and eventually left.

The bride, meanwhile, remained seated at the mandap in her wedding attire, waiting for the groom who never returned.

The father further claimed that only around 20-30 members of the groom's side had reached the venue. After the groom's departure, several guests from the bride's side also left without having food, adding to the family's financial loss and humiliation.

Following the incident, both sides reportedly informed the police through Dial 112. Subhash subsequently submitted a written complaint to the police station, demanding action against Kuldeep and his family.

The father said Hina holds MA and JBT qualifications and that the family had made all wedding arrangements according to its financial capacity. He has demanded a fair investigation and legal action against those responsible.

Further details and the police action in the case are awaited.