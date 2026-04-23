YouTuber Arun Panwar Claims Rs 71 Lakh Wedding Cash Was A Surprise Gift, Says "It's Not A Big Amount"

A popular YouTuber has responded to criticism after a video from his wedding showed him receiving expensive wedding gifts from his wife's family. The controversy started when Arun Panwar, who married Dr. Tithi in late 2025, shared footage from the wedding ceremony. In the video, he is seen accepting Rs 71 lakh in cash and 21 tola of gold as "daan" during a traditional ritual, which quickly triggered a debate online.

At the centre of the controversy is whether the exchange qualifies as dowry, illegal under Indian law, or a voluntary gift, as the couple maintains. The backlash prompted both Panwar and his wife to issue a clarification shortly after the video began circulating.

Panwar, a well-known automotive vlogger with over 2.4 million subscribers, reportedly earns Rs 20–25 lakh per month and holds a bachelor's degree in Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA).

The Clarification

In a video, Panwar argued that the money was not demanded from his family and came as a surprise. He also suggested that the amount should be viewed in the context of his wife's affluent background. "Despite being a doctor, she chose me, a YouTuber. Can you imagine a YouTuber asking a doctor for dowry? Even if I asked for a dowry, would you give it?" he asked his wife, dismissing the allegation.

Echoing his stance, Dr. Tithi said the cash gift was presented unexpectedly during a religious ceremony. "When he sat down for the lagan sagai pooja, it was a kind of surprise for him too. And we didn't expect that this amount would be perceived as so big," she explained, adding that they did not anticipate the amount would draw such scrutiny.

A few days ago, YouTuber Arun Panwar was trolled for taking ₹71 lakh in cash and gold as dowry at his wedding.



Now, he has spoken about this topic along with his wife. He said that his wife's family is very wealthy, and for them ₹71 lakh was not a big amount, so they gave it… pic.twitter.com/5WgUJXIQMk — Saffron Chargers (@SaffronChargers) April 22, 2026

Both also downplayed the value of Rs 71 lakh, arguing that similar sums are routinely spent on cars, jewellery, or weddings without controversy. The YouTuber remarked that, given his wife's financial background, the amount did not seem extraordinary to her family. "Kyunki bhai ye paise wali firm hai," he said.

"Inko lagta hi nahi vo note bada. Logon ko pata nahi kyun lag raha hai (They don't think it's a big amount. I don't understand why people think it's a big amount)," Panwar added.

The internet is still not convinced

However, the explanation has done little to quiet internet users. Many on social media argue that rebranding dowry as a "gift" or "daan" does not change its implications, especially in a country where dowry practices remain a persistent social issue. Others raised legal and financial concerns, pointing out that large cash transactions can attract scrutiny under income tax rules and may require proper disclosure. Some also noted that banks typically flag transactions above Rs 10 lakh to authorities.

One user wrote, "I'm still shocked that the girl is also defending him. Technically only two scenarios are in this case: they're converting black money to white because the gift is tax-free or the boy's family asked for it. I'm predicting otherwise; they'll purposely initiate this publicly."

Another said, "The fact he had to place a car behind with headlights and indicators in broad daylight and made his wife sit there like a slave, head low and his skinny frame upright, just sums up all his ego that led to him taking 71 lakhs."

A third added, "Try to get cash more than 10 lakh from a single account, and banks are supposed to report to the IT department, and here people are flaunting 70 lakh cash as if it's not a big deal."

Others further argued that, regardless of intent, such public displays risk normalising extravagant exchanges in marriages and could put indirect pressure on middle-class families. "It's okay to give money, but showing off in public presents the wrong perception; they wanted to show their society how much amount is given. So society's hunger was fulfilled through this. Whatever they say, however rich both parties are, it was equal to the dowry," stated a fifth user.