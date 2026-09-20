Gangster Reaches Sonipat Home On 6-Hour Parole, Welcomed With Drumbeats

Sonipat: Gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi reached his ancestral village Jathedi in Sonipat's Rai area on Sunday after being granted a six-hour parole to attend the naming ceremony of his twin daughters.

Kala Jathedi was reportedly granted parole from 11 am to 5 pm. As he reached his village, villagers welcomed him with drumbeats. Tight security marked his arrival, with heavy police deployment around his residence.

The naming ceremony of his twin daughters began with traditional rituals at his home. Kala Jathedi's wife, Anuradha, gave birth to the twin girls around three months ago, and he was allowed to attend their naming ceremony under temporary parole.

His house was decorated with flowers for the occasion, while security arrangements were strengthened in and around the village.

Media coverage of the event has been completely restricted, with journalists barred from entering the area. The village has effectively been turned into a security zone, with police personnel deployed at key points.

The brief parole came amid heightened security concerns surrounding Kala Jathedi, who is facing multiple criminal cases.

The naming ceremony was held in the presence of family members and close relatives, with traditional rituals performed at his house.