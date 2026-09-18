6-Month-Old Critical After Pit Bull Attack In Haryana's Sonipat, CCTV Captures Horror

A six-month-old was left bloodied after an attack by a pit bull in Haryana's Sonipat. Caught on CCTV, the dog was seen lunging at a woman holding the girl in her arms in Sikka Colony. Both fell in the impact, and the dog went on to maul the baby, showed the disturbing video.

The woman, who was the baby's aunt, had taken her out for a walk when the incident occurred. Suddenly, the pit bull ran towards them and lunged at the baby.

The woman tried to save the baby, but the dog grabbed her in its mouth, causing the baby to fall to the ground. The baby was seen being dragged on the road as the dog refused to let her go while others tried to pull it away.

Left seriously injured, the baby was referred to a hospital in Rohtak. Her condition is said to be critical.

The baby's family has not yet lodged a police complaint.

As the incident sparked panic among the locals, questions are being raised over the dog owner's negligence and whether the necessary regulations were being followed for keeping such a ferocious breed at home.

In a similar incident, a six-year-old lost a part of his right ear and was left with other severe injuries after a pit bull mauled him in Delhi's Vinay Enclave last year. The dog's owner was later arrested in an attempted murder case.

Pit bulls can be kept as pets in most parts of India. There is no uniform ban, though some municipal authorities have enforced localised restrictions on keeping such ferocious breeds at home.

For example, in Ghaziabad and Chandigarh, pit bulls, rottweilers, and some other ferocious breeds cannot be kept as pets.

(Inputs by Ramesh Kumar)