US Woman Fatally Mauled By Neighbours' Pit Bulls Despite Previous Complaints

A woman in the US state of Florida has died after being attacked by two pit bulls in what residents described as a long running neighbourhood safety concern, according to The New York Post. The victim, identified as 50 year old Jodi Cowan, was attacked on Tuesday in Brevard County, according to local media reports. Her husband, Donnell Smith, said he heard her cries for help after briefly leaving their home to assist neighbours nearby.

Speaking to local broadcasters, Mr Smith said he found his wife severely injured on the roadside while the dogs continued circling nearby. He attempted to fight the animals off and called emergency services. Ms Cowan was airlifted to hospital but later died from her injuries, as per the News Report.

"I saw the silhouette of the two dogs dragging my wife down the road, off into the grass in front of the truck down there," Smith said.

"It was brutal. Seeing the same woman I've loved for the last 25-30 years just ripped apart by two animals was just ... I'll never get that image out of my mind."

Neighbours told local media that the dogs had allegedly displayed aggressive behaviour in the past and were often seen roaming freely in the area. Some residents said complaints had previously been made to animal control authorities over safety concerns.

According to Mr Smith, his wife may have been trying to protect the couple's smaller pet dog during the incident. Surveillance footage reportedly showed Ms Cowan walking with her dog shortly before the attack took place.

Officials from the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said the two dogs involved had been seized by animal control officers. No arrests have been announced and investigations are ongoing.