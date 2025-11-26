US College Student, 23, Mauled To Death By 3 Pit Bulls She Was Caring For

Madison Riley Hull, a 23-year-old University of Texas at Tyler student, was tragically killed in a dog attack while pet-sitting three pit bulls at a residence in Tyler, Texas. Her mother, Jennifer Hubbell, expressed shock, stating the dogs "seemed to love her" and had been caring for them for several weeks. According to WFAA, Hull was found dead in the backyard around 4:15 p.m. on November 21. The responding officer shot and killed one of the pit bulls when it charged, allowing emergency personnel to reach Hull. The other two dogs were taken into custody.

The attack occurred at a residential home in Tyler, Texas, while the homeowners were out of town.

Hull, a University of Texas at Tyler student set to graduate in six months with a bachelor's degree in early childhood education, had been caring for the family's children for several weeks prior and thought looking after the dogs "would be an okay situation". Hull went to the home to let the dogs back inside when the three pit bulls attacked her in the backyard. A neighbour who heard the commotion called emergency services.

A Smith County Sheriff's deputy arrived to find Hull in the backyard and the dogs coming toward him. He shot and killed one of the dogs, causing the other two to run away, which allowed him to reach Hull. She died a short time later from her injuries.

"The dogs then diverted their attention. All three of them to him. Started coming toward him, and he unholstered his weapon, service weapon, and he fired at one of the dogs, killing it," Sergeant Larry Christian, a public information officer with the Smith County Sheriff's Office said.

Hull's mother, Jennifer Hubbell, noted that her daughter had mentioned a recent "change in behaviour" in the dogs, though they had previously seemed loving toward her.

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the attack, and authorities are working with the Smith County District Attorney's Office to decide whether charges will be filed against the dogs' owners. A court hearing regarding the two surviving pit bulls is scheduled for Wednesday.