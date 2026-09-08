Haryana Approves 5 Lakh SIM Cards For Students; Know Who Will Get Them

The Haryana government has approved the purchase of 5 lakh data SIM cards for students of Classes 10 to 12. The SIM cards will be used in tablets provided to government school students for digital learning.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the High-Powered Purchase Committee (HPPC) chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on September 7, 2026.

5 Lakh Tablets For Students

The state government has also announced that 5 lakh tablets will be provided to students of Classes 10 to 12. The new SIM cards will provide internet connectivity on these tablets, helping students access online study material and other educational resources.

The initiative is part of Haryana's e-Adhigam (Advance Digital Haryana Initiative of Government with Adaptive Modules) programme. The programme aims to use digital tools and personalised learning to support students in government schools.

Focus On Digital And Technical Education

The Haryana government said the move is aimed at improving access to technology-based education and helping students develop skills needed in today's world.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the state is focusing on quality and technical education so that students can develop skills according to current requirements.

The HPPC meeting also approved several other proposals, including 59 Advanced Life Support ambulances under the National Health Mission and other works worth more than Rs 90 crore.

The approval of the 5 lakh SIM cards is expected to improve internet access for students using government-provided tablets and give them easier access to digital learning resources.