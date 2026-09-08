DJ Snake To Headline Sunburn Festival 2026 In Mumbai Alongside The Chainsmokers And Sebastian Ingrosso

Sunburn Festival 2026 is adding another major international name to its Mumbai line-up. DJ Snake is set to join The Chainsmokers and Sebastian Ingrosso as a headliner at the upcoming edition. The artist will perform at Mumbai's iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse on December 19, on the second day of the two-day festival. He will take over Bengaluru on December 18 with a Sunburn Arena show.

DJ Snake said in a statement, “India always brings incredible energy and I'm really looking forward to returning here. I can't wait to get back on that stage and celebrate with everyone.”

The announcement comes months after DJ Snake's much-awaited India tour was called off in January 2026. The artist was originally scheduled to embark on a six-city Sunburn Arena tour in February, with performances planned in Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai and Delhi-NCR.

Days before the tour was set to kick off, DJ Snake announced that he was cancelling his upcoming shows, including the India concerts as well as a performance in Montreal. He explained that he needed to undergo surgery and would take approximately a month to recover. Acknowledging the disappointment surrounding the cancellations, the DJ assured his fans that he would return stronger.

DJ Snake has now been locked in as a major headliner for the Sunburn Festival. Tickets for the new December dates have officially gone live via BookMyShow.

More about DJ Snake

DJ Snake, whose real name is William Grigahcine, is a French DJ and producer who has experimented with EDM, pop, hip-hop and international musical influences over the years. His discography includes some of the biggest crossover hits such as Lean On, Turn Down for What, Let Me Love You, Taki Taki and Loco Contigo. The success of these tracks has made DJ Snake a regular presence on major festival stages worldwide and established him as one of the most recognisable figures in electronic music.

The artist has previously headlined Sunburn Festivals in India and multi-city arena tours in 2019 and 2022. He also filmed his iconic Lean On and Magenta Riddim music videos in the country.

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