Before PM's Event, Fake PMO Official, Man With Gun Detained At Mumbai Venue

Two men, a gun and fake PMO ID cards. In a security scare at the venue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's event planned in Mumbai, two persons have been detained by Mumbai Police.

According to sources, the two men were detained late of Monday night during a security protocol drill. Giving details of the arrest, Mumbai Police said that a gun was also recovered from one of the arrested men.

Police said that a man was found to be moving in a suspicious manner at the PM Modi event venue at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

Police detained the man and his bodyguard, who was found in possession of a gun. Police added that the arrested man, 24-year-old Rohan Parekh, identified himself as an official from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), but on checks, he was found to be carrying a fake PMO identity card.

The detentions triggered a security alert ahead of the Prime Minister's arrival. PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) at the NMACC on Tuesday evening.

Mumbai Police is currently interrogating the two men to find out their motive for entering the venue with a gun and with fake IDs.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has taken over the investigation given the seriousness of the issue.

The two detained persons are being questioned, and their mobile phones, identity documents and other belongings are being examined.Further legal action will be taken after the allegations are verified during the investigation, police said.

In Mumbai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2026, one of the world's largest and most influential annual fintech conferences. The theme of the four-day GFF 2026 is "Potential to Impact: Agentic AI, Tokenisation, Quantum - Trusted, Connected, Global Systems for Inclusive Finance."