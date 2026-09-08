PM Modi Inaugurates BJP's 'Namo Kamalam' Office In Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the BJP's newly built 'Namo Kamalam' office in Navsari town of south Gujarat and said the ruling party's power, positions and organisational strength were entirely meant for public service.

Addressing BJP workers and common citizens after the inauguration of the office, PM Modi maintained that party workers in Navsari continued working for development despite receiving overwhelming support from people for several years.

The state-of-the-art building will serve as the new BJP office in Navsari district.

"Even an ordinary, grassroots worker of the BJP has never become intoxicated with power. After all these years and so much love, our workers have firmly held onto the path of public service," he insisted.

PM Modi recalled that Navsari had created a national record in 2019 by electing BJP leader and Union minister CR Patil with the highest victory margin in the country.

Patil won the Navsari Lok Sabha seat with a massive margin of 6.89 lakh votes during the 2019 general elections, which was the highest victory margin nationwide that year.

"When receiving such achievements and love, anyone might feel like taking a break and relaxing. But no... this is the Bharatiya Janata Party," he asserted.

"For us, 'rest is forbidden' (aaram haram hai)...this is not merely a slogan. Every single worker of ours strives day and night, making every possible effort in the service of people," the Prime Minister stated.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)