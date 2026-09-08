PM Modi Inaugurates 150 Km Key Stretch Of Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating two sections of the Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway on Tuesday, approximately 150 km of this 379-km-long expressway has now become operational.

The two sections inaugurated today stretch from Vadodara to Bharuch and Ankleshwar, and from Surat to Navsari. With construction underway on the Valsad-Vapi section in South Gujarat and the Palghar, Virar, and JNPT (Navi Mumbai) sections in Maharashtra, the entire expressway is expected to be completed by 2027-2028.

Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway

Part of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, the Kim-Ena section, which is operational as of today, spans 36 km and runs from the Kim Interchange to the Ena Interchange near Surat. The Gandeva-Ena section covers 27.5 km, extending from the Ena Interchange to the Gandeva-Kharel Interchange near Navsari. Together, these sections constitute approximately 63.5 km of the 8-lane, access-controlled greenfield expressway. The construction of these two sections in Gujarat was completed at a cost of Rs 7,689 crore. The Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway is a component of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

Route Of The Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway

The Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway will provide direct connectivity to Surat and Navsari. This new corridor offers high-speed connectivity across the regions of Surat, Kim, Vadodara, Bardoli, and Navsari, allowing travel without getting stuck in traffic. With the opening of the Vadodara-Navsari section, the entire stretch covering Vadodara, Bharuch, Ankleshwar, Kim, Surat, and Navsari is now operational. This establishes a continuous expressway network from Ahmedabad to Navsari.

The expressway will significantly reduce the heavy burden of traffic and heavy vehicles on the old Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway (NH-48). It will result in substantial savings in time and fuel for freight transport to and from the markets and port-based industrial hubs (Surat, Dahej, Ankleshwar, Hazira) of South Gujarat's textile, diamond, and chemical sectors.

Link To Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

The Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway is a component of the 1,350 km-long Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (NE-4). It connects with the DND, Sohna, Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway, and Vadodara. The route passes through Haryana, Dausa and Kota in Rajasthan, and Ratlam and Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh, before reaching Dahod, Godhra, and Vadodara in Gujarat.

The Vadodara-Virar-JNPT section will originate in Vadodara and proceed directly to Mumbai (JNPT, Navi Mumbai) via Surat, Navsari, and Vapi-Virar.

Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway Connectivity

Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway: It will link directly to NE-1 at Vadodara, providing direct high-speed connectivity to Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

It will link directly to NE-1 at Vadodara, providing direct high-speed connectivity to Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. KMP Expressway and DND Flyway: By connecting to the Western Peripheral (KMP) and DND Flyway in Delhi-NCR, it will provide a bypass for traffic from across North India.

By connecting to the Western Peripheral (KMP) and DND Flyway in Delhi-NCR, it will provide a bypass for traffic from across North India. Bandikui-Jaipur: In Rajasthan, it directly connects Jaipur to the Delhi-Mumbai route.

In Rajasthan, it directly connects Jaipur to the Delhi-Mumbai route. Faridabad-Jewar Airport Link: It will provide a direct expressway link from Delhi-NCR to the Noida International Airport at Jewar.

It will provide a direct expressway link from Delhi-NCR to the Noida International Airport at Jewar. Indore-Ujjain: The Malwa region in Madhya Pradesh is connected to this expressway via a four-lane link covering Garoth, Ujjain, and Indore.

The Malwa region in Madhya Pradesh is connected to this expressway via a four-lane link covering Garoth, Ujjain, and Indore. Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi and Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Links the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway and Mumbai-Pune Expressway at Amane, Virar, and JNPT on the Maharashtra side.

