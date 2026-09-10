What Can Apple's 2026 Lineup Of Rs 8.26 Lakh Buy You In India

Apple latest product launches, including its first foldable, has set the tech world abuzz with their prices. The leading phonemaker always dominates news cycles every year with the striking number it puts on its premium hardware, but the real perspective comes when that number is compared with what else the same money can buy. If someone were to buy every product shown in Apple's 2026 lineup - including the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, AirPods 5, Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Ultra 4 and the new foldable iPhone Duo - the combined price comes to roughly Rs 8.26 lakh in India.

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Apple's iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900, while the iPhone Duo starts at Rs 2,99,900. AirPods 5 start at Rs 14,900.

Of course, very few buyers are likely to purchase the entire lineup. Someone building an Apple ecosystem would typically choose one iPhone, one Apple Watch and one pair of AirPods, rather than buying multiple iPhones and watches.

That makes the Rs 8.26 lakh figure more of a "full Apple showcase" than a typical shopping bill. But it does make for an interesting comparison.

With this much money, a typical Indian family can look beyond gadgets and utilise Rs 8.26 lakh in buying a car, some jewellery (which counts as an investment due to negligible depreciation value), funding their children's education, a holiday or an emergency fund.

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Even the Rs 2.99 lakh starting price of the iPhone Duo is substantial enough to change the equation. It is almost the kind of amount that can represent a major household purchase rather than simply another smartphone. Apple describes the Duo as its new foldable iPhone, with a 7.6-inch inner display, and it is scheduled to become available in India from October 23.

It's top end variant, with 2 terabyte storage, will cost Rs 4.49 lakh in India - very close to the price of a small car like Renault Kwid.

While the tongues start wagging whenever new Apple lineup is released, with many saying there's no point in buying tech at this price, the company appears unaffected by the chatter and has been increasing prices steadily. That's because Apple positions itself as a luxury lifestyle brand rather than just a basic technology maker.

Several news outlets have noted that Apple crafts an emotional experience - from the slow-opening box to sleek retail stores - before the user even turns on the device.

The jury is still out on whether Apple users will queue up outside its stores with same enthusiasm, given the steep hike the new product lineup has received this year.