Thumbs Up Or Thumbs Down? Here's How Internet Reacted To Apple's Foldable iPhone Duo

Apple has officially entered the foldable smartphone market with the launch of its first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo. Unveiled at the company's latest event, the device marks a major departure from Apple's traditional iPhone design and takes inspiration from the versatility of the iPad.

Apple says the iPhone Duo has been designed around the idea of one continuous display rather than two separate screens joined together. When unfolded, it features a 7.65-inch Super Retina XDR display, the largest screen ever fitted to an iPhone. Its 1:1.4 aspect ratio is designed to make watching videos and other content more immersive, with Apple highlighting the ability to view content without the black bands often seen on other foldable phones.

The iPhone Duo will be available in Star White and Night Sky, priced at $1,999 for the 256GB model. Pre-orders begin October 16, with sales starting October 23.

Early reactions on X

The iPhone Duo was arguably the biggest surprise of Apple's event, and it immediately became a talking point among Apple fans and smartphone enthusiasts.

While reactions are still coming in and it will take time for a broader consensus to emerge, early responses appear largely positive, with many users impressed by the device's thin profile, large display and overall design.

Social media users have already begun sharing their first impressions of the foldable iPhone, with several focusing on Apple's approach to the design and its decision to bring Apple Pencil support to the device.

One user wrote, "I think I am sold on the iPhone Duo. Good upgrade."

Another said, "The new iPhone Duo UI looks soo clean!" A third said, "iPhone Duo gonna be an insane Claude Code device."

A third said, "Looks like they've solved the center crease issue that many folding phone screens have. Probably won't get it since the 18 Pro has better cameras and battery life, but it does look pretty sweet."

Here are other reactions:

"Did you guys notice the blur when switching between the outer display and the inner screen on the iPhone Duo? That's so thoughtful," a fourth user quipped.

Not everyone was impressed, though. A fifth user stated, "The front display of the iPhone Duo looks so bad." Some users didn't like the name too, with a sixth person saying, "I cannot believe they called it iPhone Duo. Who came up with that name? Fire that person."

More about the iPhone Duo

The company has also focused heavily on making the device thin. Apple calls the iPhone Duo its thinnest iPhone ever when fully opened, with the foldable form factor allowing users to switch between a compact phone and a larger, tablet-like display.

Another notable change is the authentication system. Instead of Face ID, the iPhone Duo uses Touch ID built into the power button, with the fingerprint sensor used to unlock the device. Apple has also added proximity-based unlocking with the Apple Watch.

The device supports the Apple Pencil, bringing a feature long associated with the iPad to the iPhone for the first time.

Apple CEO John Ternus presented the iPhone Duo as a rethink of the foldable smartphone experience. The company says its hardware and software have been developed together to make the device feel like a single, cohesive product rather than two phones connected by a hinge.