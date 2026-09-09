Ajay Devgn Says <i>Drishyam 3</i> Is 'Completely Different' From Mohanlal's Malayalam Film

Ajay Devgn has addressed one of the biggest talking points surrounding Drishyam 3 - how the upcoming Hindi film compares with the recently released Malayalam third instalment starring Mohanlal.

Speaking at the trailer launch of Drishyam 3 in Goa, Ajay Devgn clarified that the Hindi version is not a reworked adaptation of the Malayalam film. According to the actor, the two films have completely different stories and scripts.

Ajay explained that while the first two Hindi films were inspired by the original Malayalam franchise, Drishyam 3 marks a departure from that approach.

"This film is a big challenge for us because Lal sir and Joseph, because the first and second were inspired by the original. But this is the first film that has a completely different script. So their Drishyam 3 is completely different, our film is completely different. It's not like we have made some changes. It's completely different. So I want Lal sir and them to see the film because it's nice to get approval that they love this. So it will make me very happy. So I am dying to show it to Lal sir."

The actor's comments come after the Malayalam Drishyam 3, led by Mohanlal and directed by Jeethu Joseph, took the story of Georgekutty forward. The Hindi franchise, meanwhile, is taking its own route with a new narrative for Vijay Salgaonkar.

Backed by Star Studio18 and Panorama Studios, the Hindi Drishyam 3 is directed by Abhishek Pathak. The film once again follows Vijay Salgaonkar, a seemingly ordinary family man whose quick thinking becomes crucial when his family finds itself caught in a murder investigation.

Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar, with Tabu and Shriya Saran reprising their respective roles. Prakash Raj and Jaideep Ahlawat have joined the franchise in new roles.

The Hindi Drishyam franchise began in 2015, with Ajay Devgn headlining the remake of Mohanlal's Malayalam thriller. The film struck a chord with audiences and emerged as a commercial success, earning around Rs 110 crore worldwide.

The story continued with Drishyam 2 in 2022. The sequel expanded Vijay Salgaonkar's battle with the law and proved to be an even bigger box-office success, earning nearly Rs 342 crore worldwide.

Now, with both the Malayalam and Hindi versions moving ahead with their own third chapters, Ajay Devgn is hoping Drishyam 3 will earn the approval of the actor who started it all for Indian audiences - Mohanlal.

ALSO READ: Drishyam 3 Trailer: Ajay Devgn Faces Triple Threat From Tabu, Jaideep Ahlawat, And Prakash Raj