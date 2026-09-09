<i>Drishyam 3</i> Trailer: Ajay Devgn Faces Triple Threat From Tabu, Jaideep Ahlawat, And Prakash Raj

Mark your date. Vijay, aka Ajay Devgn, will arrive with his family on October 2 to disrupt your vision and beliefs. This time, Ajay Devgn will face two new nemeses: SP (Crime Branch), played by Jaideep Ahlawat, and lawyer Prakash Raj, along with the existing adversary, Tabu's Meera Deshmukh. How far is too far for Vijay to protect his family? And how innovative will he be this time to conceal his already famous “infamous crime”?

Previously, on August 24, Ajay Devgn unveiled the first poster of the film, officially announcing the final chapter. The poster featured a close-up of the actor's eye and had this line written over it. "Mera sach, Mera Sahi, Sirf Meri Family Hai (My truth, my right is only my family)," perfectly capturing Vijay Salgaonkar's mindset.

The first-look teaser, released in December 2025, had already hinted at what lies ahead, with Ajay's voiceover giving fans a glimpse into his character's state of mind. In the video, he is heard saying, "The world calls me by many names - criminal, murderer, deceitful, cunning, fraudulent, hero, innocent, father, and mastermind. But it doesn't matter to me. Because I understood one thing from whatever happened, whatever I did, saw, or showed in the past seven years: In this world, every person's truth is different, as are their rights. My truth and right are my family. As long as things don't stop, as long as others don't fail, I will stand here, like a gatekeeper and a wall."

Backed by Star Studio18 and Panorama Studios, Drishyam The Conclusion is directed by Abhishek Pathak. The film follows Vijay Salgaonkar, a mild-mannered family man who uses his wit to help his family escape the clutches of law after a murder occurs in their house. Alongside Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Sriya Saran will be reprising their roles from the previous films, while Prakash Raj and Jaideep Ahlawat have joined the cast in new roles.