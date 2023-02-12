Ajay Devgn Shares Pic From Drishyam 2 Director Abhishek Pathak's Wedding

Ajay Devgn shared this image. (courtesy: ajaydevgn)

Ajay Devgn, who attended the wedding ofDrishyam 2 director Abhishek Pathak and actress Shivaleeka Oberoi in Goa recently, shared a picture from the wedding and he congratulated the newlyweds. Ajay attended the ceremony along with his nephew Aaman Devgn. On his Instagram stories, the actor shared a picture from the wedding which he captioned, "Dear Shivaleeka and Abhishek heartiest congratulations for your marriage. Here's wishing the two of you a blissful life ahead." See Ajay Devgn's Instagram story here:

Screenshot of Ajay Devgn's Instagram story

Abhishek Pathak and Shivaleeka Oberoi announced their wedding by sharing pictures from the big day and they wrote: "You don't find love, it finds you. It's got a lot to do with destiny, fate and what's written in the stars." Last evening 9th Feb 2023, surrounded by our loved ones, we got married in a place where our relationship bloomed. This will forever be the most magical moment of our life! With our hearts full of love and so many memories, we can't wait to build even more special ones and begin this new journey together. Seeking your love and blessings."

Here are some more pictures from the couple's wedding:

Drishyam 2 released in theatres in November last year and it was a big hit. The film was produced by T-Series and Panorama Studios.

Drishyam 2 is the second installment of Drishyam. The film was a Hindi remake of the Malayalam hit that featured Mohanlal in lead role Drishyam 2 opened to largely positive reviews.