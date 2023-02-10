Drishyam 2 Director Abhishek Pathak Marries Shivaleeka Oberoi In Goa

Shivaleeka Oberoi with Abhishek Pathak. (courtesy: shivaleekaoberoi)

Khuda Haafiz actress Shivaleeka Oberoi and Drishyam 2director Abhishek Pathak are now officially married. The couple, whose love story “bloomed” in Goa, picked the exact place to get married in the presence of their family and friends on Thursday. They shared the first photos from their “magical” day on Friday afternoon. Borrowing a quote by French novelist-writer Anais Nin, the newlyweds wrote, “‘You don't find love, it finds you. It's got a lot to do with destiny, fate and what's written in the stars.' Last evening, February 9, 2023, surrounded by our loved ones, we got married in a place where our relationship bloomed. This will forever be the most magical moment of our life! With our hearts full of love and so many memories, we can't wait to build even more special ones and begin this new journey together. Seeking your love and blessings.”

Shivaleeka was looking stunning in a red lehenga which she paired with heavy bridal jewellery. Abhishek complemented her in a cream sherwani. Several celebrities rushed to the comments section to wish the couple. Shriya Saran, who recently worked with Abhishek Pathak in Drishyam 2, commented: “Congratulations” with clapping emojis. TV stars Karan Wahi, Ruchikaa Kapoor, Kishwer M Rai, Vishal N Jethwa and Aahana S Kumra also dropped congratulatory messages on Shivaleeka Oberoi and Abhishek Pathak's post.

Shivaleeka Oberoi and Abhishek Pathak have always shared mushy posts with each other. On the first day of February, they dropped loved-up photos and wrote about their “forever.” The actress' caption for pictures of herself and Abhishek from the beach read, “A sky full of stars, the shore full of starfish and he was staring at me. #HelloFebruary (infinity sign).”



The couple announced their engagement in September last year. Abhishek Pathak even gave his fans glimpses of his surreal wedding proposal in Turkey. “From calling me Pathak to finally saying YES to becoming one! (read heart icons) Shivaleeka Oberoi (red heart icons),” his caption read.



Abhishek Pathak and Shivaleeka Oberoi worked together on the 2020 film Khuda Haafiz, which he produced. His last project was Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2. Shivaleeka was last seen in Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha.