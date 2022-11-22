Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn's Film Is At Rs 76 Crore And 'Not Slowing Down'

A still from Drishyam 2. (courtesy: YouTube)

Ajay Devgn and Tabu's Drishyam 2 is going strong at the box office and how. The film has managed to collect Rs 76.01 crore within 4 days of its release, tweeted Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He revealed in his tweet that the film garnered Rs 11.87 crore on Monday alone. The film's opening day collection was Rs 15.38 crore. Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Drishyam 2 continues its victorious run... Trends exceptionally well on Day 4 (Mon)... Hits double digits... Crosses Rs 75 cr... Racing towards Rs 100 cr... D2 is not slowing down soon... Fri 15.38 cr, Sat 21.59 cr, Sun 27.17 cr, Mon 11.87 cr. Total: Rs 76.01 cr. India biz."

Read Taran Adarsh's tweet here:

#Drishyam2 continues its VICTORIOUS RUN... Trends EXCEPTIONALLY WELL on Day 4 [Mon]... Hits double digits... Crosses 75 cr... Racing towards cr... #D2 is NOT slowing down soon... Fri 15.38 cr, Sat 21.59 cr, Sun 27.17 cr, Mon 11.87 cr. Total: 76.01 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/zvLDBp1EUY — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 22, 2022

Drishyam 2 has been directed by Abhishek Pathak and produced by T-Series and Panorama Studios and it released in theatres on November 18. Other than Akshaye Khanna, Ajay Devgn and Tabu, the film also stars Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutt in pivotal roles.

Drishyam showcased the story of Ajay Devgn's character Vijay Salgaonkar, who tricked the police after his daughter accidentally kills the villainous son of a cop (played by Tabu). The film was a Hindi remake of the Malayalam hit that featured Mohanlal in lead role.