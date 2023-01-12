Ajay Devgn Treats Fans To Throwback Gold On National Youth Day

Ajay Devgn shared this picture. (courtesy: ajaydevgn)

Ajay Devgn's Instagram page offers a closer look into his professional and personal life. The actor often shares pictures and videos of his work, family and friends on social media. Now, on the occasion of National Youth Day, Ajay Devgn has shared a video featuring pictures – beginning from his time as a toddler to his present self. In one of the photos, he is also seen with his father Veeru Devgan. Sharing the clip, Ajay Devgn said, “Youth is when you lay the foundation for a solid future for all your beliefs and dreams. You are the ones with stars in your eyes and hope in your heart. Even as you metamorphose, make sure your ideals remain rock solid. #YOLO #NationalYouthDay.”

A few days ago, Ajay Devgn even shared some images in which he is seen on set. In the pictures, the actor appears absorbed in his phone with a serious demeanour. However, in a short video that follows, it becomes clear that he is playing a word game on his phone. The background of the video shows the team working on a filming set. In the caption, he said: “Brb, in the middle of something important,” with a laughing emoji.

Recently, Ajay Devgn dropped an interesting update about the upcoming film in the Singham franchise. Alongside a photo with director Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn shared that the script for the action film is outstanding. In his post, he stated, "Made a good start to the New Year with Rohit Shetty's narration of Singham Again. The script I heard is (fire). God willing this will be our 11th blockbuster."

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty, have had a long history of successful collaborations, particularly with the Singham franchise, where Ajay Devgn plays the role of Bajirao Singham, a police officer.

Director Rohit Shetty, who had a box office disappointment with his last film Cirkus, responded by saying, “Ab tak Imaandaari aur Mehnat ke saath kaam kiya hai… is baar andar aag bhi hai…(So far, I have worked with honesty and hard work. This time, there will be fire too).”

After the blockbuster success of Drishyam 2, Ajay Devgn expressed his appreciation in a note that read, "Drishyam 2 200 crore plus and counting. Congratulations to the entire team. And, thank you all for the love. Humbled." The film is a Hindi adaptation of the highly successful Malayalam film starring Mohanlal.

Ajay Devgn's upcoming project is Bholaa, which is a Hindi remake of the Tamil film Kaithi. The original film stars Karthi in the lead role.