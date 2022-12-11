Drishyam 2 Box Office Report: Ajay Devgn's Film Enters Rs 200 Crore Club

Ajay Devgn shared this picture. (courtesy: ajaydevgn)

For all Ajay Devgn fans out there, we have some fantastic news in store. The actor's latest release, Drishyam 2, has entered the 200-crore club. Ajay Devgn shared the update with everyone on social media. Along with a picture of himself, the actor wrote, “Drishyam 2 200 crore plus and counting. Congratulations to the entire team. And, thank you all for the love. Humbled.” Replying to the post, actor Ravi Dubey dropped an applause emoji. Drishyam 2 is the third Hindi film to enter the 200 crore club after Brahmastra and The Kashmir Files. this year. Drishyam 2, directed by Abhishek Pathak, was released on November 18. The film is the second instalment of Drishyam, which showcased the story of Ajay Devgn's character Vijay Salgaonkar and how he saves his family. The film was a Hindi remake of the Malayalam hit that featured Mohanlal in the lead role.

Drishyam 2 is bankrolled by T-Series and Panorama Studios. The movie also stars Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutt in pivotal roles. The film crossed the 100-crore mark by the end of the first week. On Day 1, it collected 15.38 crore.

#Drishyam2 is ???? NOT OUT… Packs a SOLID SCORE in Week 1… TERRIFIC weekend, SUPER-STRONG weekdays… All eyes on Weekend 2… Fri 15.38 cr, Sat 21.59 cr, Sun 27.17 cr, Mon 11.87 cr, Tue 10.48 cr, Wed 9.55 cr, Thu 8.62 cr. Total: ₹ 104.66 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/1UhC9E6Uah — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 25, 2022

https://www.ndtv.com/entertainment/drishyam-2-box-office-collection-week-1-ajay-devgns-film-is-not-out-at-rs-104-crore-3553110

A few days back, Ajay Devgn shared a video from Drishyam 2's success party. From Tabu to Shriya Saran, celebs made a bee line to celebrate the film. Here it is:

Ajay Devgn will be next seen in Bholaa. The film also stars Tabu in a crucial role. Bholaa is an official remake of the 2019 Tamil hit Kaithi. It featured Karthi in the lead. Ajay Devgn is also directing the film. The makers released the trailer of Bholaa last month. The caption read, “Kaun hai woh... jisko pata hai, woh khud laapata hai.” Take a look:

Ajay Devgn's last directorial venture was Runway 34. He was also part of the starcast which included Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh.