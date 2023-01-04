Please Don't Disturb Ajay Devgn, He's In The 'Middle Of Something Important'

Ajay Devgn shared this picture. (courtesy: ajaydevgn)

Ajay Devgn is one of the biggest superstars in the country today and has held this tag for decades now. Even in 2022, the actor gave Bollywood one of the biggest hits of the year with Drishyam 2. The actor is already working on his next few projects. While he may be busy with his next films, the actor-filmmaker does know how to have fun while on set. A case in point is the actor's new video in which he is seen on set looking immersed in his phone with a stoic expression. In a second clip, however, it is revealed that he is seen playing a word-building game. In the background of the clip, the team is working on a scene.

In the caption, Ajay Devgn said: “Brb, in the middle of something important,” with a laughing emoji.

A few days ago, Ajay Devgn shared the news of his association with the next instalment of the Singham franchise. Sharing an image with director Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn shared the script of the action film is great. He wrote, “Made a good start to the New Year with Rohit Shetty's narration of Singham Again. The script I heard is (fire). God willing this will be our 11th blockbuster.”

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty have had hugely successful personal and professional milestones over the years. One example of this is the Singham franchise, where Ajay Devgn plays the role of a police officer, Bajirao Singham.

Rohit Shetty, whose last film Cirkus was a box office failure replied, “Ab tak Imaandaari aur Mehnat ke saath kaam kiya hai… is baar andar Aag bhi hai… [I have put in honesty and hardwork so far. This time, there will be fire too].”

Following the success of Drishyam 2, Ajay Devgn shared a gratitude note and said: “Drishyam 2 200 crore plus and counting. Congratulations to the entire team. And, thank you all for the love. Humbled.” The film is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam hit that featured Mohanlal in the lead role.

In terms of work, Ajay Devgn will be seen next in Bholaa, which is a remake of the Tamil hit Kaithi. The original featured Karthi in the lead.