Drishyam 2 Actress Ishita Dutta And Husband Vatsal Sheth Begin New Year With A 'Dream Home'

Ishita Dutta shared this picture. (courtesy: ishidutta)

Drishyam 2 star Ishita Dutta and her husband Vatsal Sheth kick-started their New Year on a happy note. On Monday, the couple on their respective Instagram profiles announced their new project, and it's not a movie but their "dream home". In a joint Instagram post, the couple shared happy pictures from their under-construction home and wrote, "New Year New Project #DreamHome." Soon after they shared the post, Kushal Tandon dropped a comment calling them "neighbours". He wrote, "welcome neighbours and congrats."

Check out the post below:

Ishita Datta and Vatsal Sheth jetted off to Maldives to ring in New Year. On Monday, Ishita shared two adorable pictures in which they are twinning in white ensembles. Vatsal can be seen in a white shirt and matching pants, while Ishita looks beautiful in a white gown paired with yellow footwear. In the caption, she wrote, "Twinning always," followed by a heart emoticon.

Take a look below:

The couple said goodbye to 2022 like this. In the caption, she wrote, "Bye bye 2022." Check out the post below:

Here have a look at a video of Ishita and Vatsal enjoying breakfast in the Maldives:

On the personal front, Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth fell in love during their show Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar. After dating for a while, the couple got married in November 2017.

On the work front, Ishita Dutta is known for her performance in the 2015 film Drishyam, starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran. Last year, she was seen in the sequel Drishyam 2, which was well-received by the audience.

On the other hand, Vatsal Sheth was last seen in the 2020 film Malang, starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani. Next, he will be seen in Adipurush, which will mark his debut in the Telugu industry.