Trending: Kajol's Post For 'Birthday Partner' Vatsal Sheth

Kajol shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kajol)

Highlights Kajol shared a photo with Vatsal Sheth

"Wish you a wonderful year ahead," she wrote for the actor

Vatsal also shared the same photograph on his Instagram profile

Kajol, who shares her birthday with actor and close friend Vatsal Sheth on August 5, posted a wish for the actor on her Instagram story on Thursday. Within an hour, the birthday girl's post occupied the top spot on the list of trends. In the picture, Kajol can be seen sporting a white outfit and smiling with all her heart while posing with Vatsal Sheth, who worked with Kajol's husband Ajay Devgn in Taarzan: The Wonder Car. "Happy birthday my fellow Leo and b'day partner ... wish you a wonderful year ahead," wrote Kajol in her greeting for Vatsal Sheth. The actor shared the same photograph with this caption: "Blessed to be born on the same day... Happy birthday to us, Kajol."

See Kajol's trending post here:

Ajay Devgn and Kajol often hang out with Vatsal Sheth and his wife, actress Ishita Dutta, who co-starred with Ajay in the 2015 film Drishyam. Kajol and Ajay even attended the wedding of Vatsal and Ishita in 2017.

In 2018, Vatsal Sheth posted a set of photos of himself celebrating Diwali with Kajol and her family. Check them out here:

The next year, Vatsal Sheth wished Ajay Devgn on his birthday by sharing a group photo featuring himself, his wife Ishita, the Singham actor, Kajol, their kids Nysa and Yug from their trip. Take a look:

A few days later, wishing Nysa on her birthday, Vatsal posted this photo:

Vatsal Sheth is known for his performances in television shows like Ek Hasina Thi, Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar, Gehraiyaan and Kaun Hai?.

Kajol was last seen in Renuka Shahane's Tribhanga, which marked her digital debut.