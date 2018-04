Vatsal Sheth And Ishita Dutta Kiss Under The Eiffel Tower In Trending Pic

Highlights Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta met Ajay Devgn and Kajol in Paris Vatsal and Ishita were in Amsterdam before Paris "Adorable couple," read one comment

Actor couple Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta are on vacation in Paris and when visiting the Eiffel Tower a romantic picture is a must. Vatsal shared the picture with several hashtags - the first one said, "No caption needed." In the photo, Vatsal Sheth has scooped Ishita in his arms as they kissed against a dramatic backdrop and the Eiffel Tower. The photograph was reposted by Ishita on her Instagram account and collectively it has over 50,000 likes. "Adorable couple," read one comment. Vatsal and Ishita, who got married in November last year , were in Amsterdam before Paris.Here are pictures from Vatsal and Ishita's vacation diaries:In Paris, Vatsal and Ishita also met Ajay Devgn and Kajol and their children Nysa and Yug. Ajay Devgn played Vatsal's onscreen father inand Ishita's onscreen father inHere's a photo of their rendezvous: Vatsal Sheth became a household name after starring in popular television seriesfrom 1996 to 2000. He debuted in Bollywood inand went on to star in films such asand. Vatsal Sheth returned to television in a negative role in. He was last seen on the small screen in, co-starring Zayed Khan.Ishita is the sister of former actress Tanushree Dutta and she too stated her career in acting on the small screen. Her first show was. She co-starred with Vatsal in. She was last seen on the big screen in Kapil Sharma's Firangi