Photos: Kajol, Ajay Devgn Attend Ishita Dutta And Vatsal Sheth's Wedding

Kajol, Ajay Devgn were guests at Ishita and Vatsal's wedding

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth, the newly-weds

Kajol and her family attend Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth's wedding

Bobby Deol with wife Tanya

Actors Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta had a low key wedding at Mumbai's ISKCON Temple on Tuesday and had a hand-picked guest list, also comprising Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Tanishaa Mukerji and Tanuja. Wedding special photos from the TV stars' close-knitwere shared on social media and revealed the remaining guests who were there. Actors Sohail Khan and Bobby Deol joined the festivities along with filmmakers Apoorva Lakhia and Siddharth P Malhotra. Ishita Dutta, who is the sister ofactress Tanushree Dutta, met Vatsal on the sets of their TV showand fell in love.Draped in a red, Ishita looked like a perfect Bengali bride at her wedding while Vatsal complemented her in a white. Kajol and Ajay Devgn walked in together while Tanishaa escorted her mother Tanuja to the venue. Both Kajol and Tanuja aced thegame in style - Kajol in a shimmer peachand Tanuja in a pink silk one. Bobby Deol checked in with wife Tanya.Here are the newly-weds with the star guests:Ajay Devgn reportedly took a break from the sets of his new filmin Lucknow to attend the wedding, which was kept well under wraps till the final day. According to mid-day , even the couple's colleagues were unaware of the date - Vatsal reportedly told his co-stars that he was to attend the anniversary celebrations of his parents during the break.Vatsal Sheth currently appears onwhile Ishita Dutta will next be seen in Kapil Sharma's, which releases on December 1.