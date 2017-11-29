Photos: Kajol, Ajay Devgn Attend Ishita Dutta And Vatsal Sheth's Wedding

The hand-picked guest list also comprised Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Tanishaa Mukerji and Tanuja

  1. Kajol, Ajay Devgn were guests at Ishita and Vatsal's wedding
  2. Tanishaa Mukerji and Tanuja were also there
  3. The TV actors got married in a low key ceremony on Tuesday
Actors Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta had a low key wedding at Mumbai's ISKCON Temple on Tuesday and had a hand-picked guest list, also comprising Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Tanishaa Mukerji and Tanuja. Wedding special photos from the TV stars' close-knit shaadi were shared on social media and revealed the remaining guests who were there. Actors Sohail Khan and Bobby Deol joined the festivities along with filmmakers Apoorva Lakhia and Siddharth P Malhotra. Ishita Dutta, who is the sister of Aashiq Banaya Aapne actress Tanushree Dutta, met Vatsal on the sets of their TV show Baazigar and fell in love.
 
 

Vatsal & I got married today in small and a private ceremony... Need all your love and blessings

Draped in a red benarasi, Ishita looked like a perfect Bengali bride at her wedding while Vatsal complemented her in a white sherwani. Kajol and Ajay Devgn walked in together while Tanishaa escorted her mother Tanuja to the venue. Both Kajol and Tanuja aced the sari game in style - Kajol in a shimmer peach sari and Tanuja in a pink silk one. Bobby Deol checked in with wife Tanya.
 
Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth, the newly-weds

Kajol and her family attend Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth's wedding

 
Bobby Deol with wife Tanya

Here are the newly-weds with the star guests:
 

 


Ajay Devgn reportedly took a break from the sets of his new film Raid in Lucknow to attend the wedding, which was kept well under wraps till the final day. According to mid-day, even the couple's colleagues were unaware of the date - Vatsal reportedly told his co-stars that he was to attend the anniversary celebrations of his parents during the break.

Vatsal Sheth currently appears on Haasil while Ishita Dutta will next be seen in Kapil Sharma's Firangi, which releases on December 1.

