Ishita Dutta And Vatsal Sheth Are Now Married. See Pics

Omg omg omggg!! Congratulations to the newly married couple Vatsal sheth and Ishita dutta!!this was a surprise for sure but iam SOOOO HAPPY FOR YOU GUYS So happy for you vatty that you finally found your other half ! God bless both of you guyssss #vatsalsheth #ishitadutta #Ishsal

A post shared by V A T S A L S H E T H (@vattyboyfb) on Nov 28, 2017 at 6:41am PST