Ishita Dutta And Vatsal Sheth Are Now Married. See Pics

Highlights Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth got married in Mumbai today Bobby Deol and Sohail Khan were present at the wedding Ishita will soon feature in Firangi

Actors Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth got married today at ISKON Temple in Juhu, Mumbai. The couple featured together in TV show Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar. Ishita and Vatsal opted for a simple marriage with close friends and family members. None of the guests have shared pictures on social media so far but thanks to Ishita and Vatsal's fans, who gave us a glimpse of the beautiful wedding. Ishita looked stunning in a redwhile Vatsal was handsome in a white. In one of the pictures, shared on Instagram, the couple are all smiles and posing for a perfect picture while in the other, Ishita and Vatsal were photographed with actors Sohail Khan and Bobby Deol.See Ishita and Vatsal's wedding pictures here:The fans have congratulated the newly wedded couple and have sent their good wishes.Vatsal Sheth started his acting career with television series Just Mohabbat. He also starred in films likeand. Vatsal also featured inwhich ended in 2014. He is currently seen in. Ishita Dutta, who is Tanushree Dutta's younger sister, will star inopposite Kapil Sharma. She debuted in Bollywood with Ajay Devgn'swill hit the theatres on December 1.We wish Vatsal and Ishita a very happy married life.