Ishita Dutta And Vatsal Sheth Are Now Married. See Pics

Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar co-stars Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth got married today

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: November 28, 2017 21:03 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Ishita Dutta And Vatsal Sheth Are Now Married. See Pics

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth got married today. (Image courtesy: vattyboyfb)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth got married in Mumbai today
  2. Bobby Deol and Sohail Khan were present at the wedding
  3. Ishita will soon feature in Firangi
Actors Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth got married today at ISKON Temple in Juhu, Mumbai. The couple featured together in TV show Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar. Ishita and Vatsal opted for a simple marriage with close friends and family members. None of the guests have shared pictures on social media so far but thanks to Ishita and Vatsal's fans, who gave us a glimpse of the beautiful wedding. Ishita looked stunning in a red lehenga while Vatsal was handsome in a white sherwani. In one of the pictures, shared on Instagram, the couple are all smiles and posing for a perfect picture while in the other, Ishita and Vatsal were photographed with actors Sohail Khan and Bobby Deol.

See Ishita and Vatsal's wedding pictures here:
 
 
 


The fans have congratulated the newly wedded couple and have sent their good wishes.

Vatsal Sheth started his acting career with television series Just Mohabbat. He also starred in films like Taarzan and Heroes. Vatsal also featured in Ek Hasina Thi which ended in 2014. He is currently seen in Haasil. Ishita Dutta, who is Tanushree Dutta's younger sister, will star in Firangi opposite Kapil Sharma. She debuted in Bollywood with Ajay Devgn's Drishyam. Firangi will hit the theatres on December 1.

We wish Vatsal and Ishita a very happy married life.

Trending

vatsal sheth ishita duttavatsal seth ishita duttaishita dutta firangi

................................ Advertisement ................................