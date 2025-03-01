Mom-To-Be Ishita Dutta Shows Off Baby Bump After Announcing Second Pregnancy With Husband Vatsal Sheth

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth are expecting their second child. Recently, the actress debuted her baby bump on Instagram.

Ishita shared a mirror selfie featuring her husband Vatsal. In the video, Vatsal can be seen caressing the baby bump. He later kisses his wife and the bump.

Captioning the photo, she wrote, "Look, who is here."

Vatsal confirmed the good news last month. "It came as a surprise, a very-very happy surprise. When Ishita told me about the pregnancy, I was like 'Oh! Wow'. Samjh nahin aa raha tha. It was such big news for me as a father and once it registered, I was joyful," Vatsal told HT City.

He added, "Ishita walked in to our room and told me the news. I remember, it was one of those days when Vayu was super cranky. We did take time to let the news sink in before we decided to let the world know that the newest member of our family is due in July."

ICYDK, on the occasion of Valentine's Day, the couple dropped a subtle hint and seemingly announced the actress' second pregnancy.

Ishita shared a series of photos with her husband Vatsal on Instagram. In the pictures, Ishita looked stunning in a red outfit, while Vatsal looked dashing in a black tuxedo. But it wasn't just their picture-perfect appearance that caught everyone's attention - it was the caption that had fans reading between the lines.

Ishita wrote, "9 years of knowing you, 8 years of loving you, 1 little love we created... and soon, our hearts will grow again. Ek Valentine post toh banta hai @vatsalsheth."

The phrase "soon, our hearts will grow again" sparked a wave of speculation online, with many fans wondering if the couple was hinting at the arrival of baby number two. The actress' comment section quickly filled with congratulatory messages, with one fan asking, "New member?" and another commenting, "'Our hearts will grow again'; is it a pregnancy announcement??"

Ishita and Vatsal married in November 2017, and in July 2023, they welcomed their first child, Vayu.

