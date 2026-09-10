Apple's New iPhone Duo Becomes Meme Fest Online, Users React

Apple revealed its first foldable smartphone, iPhone Duo, and iPhone 18 Pro line-up in an event on September 9. The launch offered a glimpse into how new CEO John Ternus intends to shape the company in the AI age. The latest unveiling has once again captivated the tech community, but apart from the upgraded features, it is the staggering price tags that have captured the internet's imagination.

While tech enthusiasts began analysing the specifications of new models, social media quickly shifted focus to the reality of the price point. Landing at a staggering base price of nearly Rs 3 lakh in India (Rs 2,99,900), the iPhone Duo instantly triggered a hilarious wave of online memes.

Also read | 'So Far, So Same': Samsung Roasts Apple Over Its First Foldable iPhone Duo

Social media reactions

On social media, thousands shared lighthearted reactions to the prices. Many users poked fun at the new 'Duo' term, suggesting it implies buyers will literally need two incomes to clear the invoice.

Duolingo, the world's most popular digital learning platform and language-learning app, also weighed in on the iPhone Duo launch. "They named a phone after me and made it bend over," it stated.

"The iPhone Duo has two screens because one isn't enough to display all the EMIs," another user joked.

Also read | iPhone Duo India Price Revealed: Apple's First Foldable Starts At Rs 2,99,900

Many users jokingly said that Apple is no longer just going head-to-head with Samsung; it is now directly rivalling high-end motorbikes like the Royal Enfield Himalayan.

"iPhone duo is priced at 3 lacs. Samsung is out of the picture; it is now directly competing with the Royal Enfield Himalayan," one user wrote.

IT workers joined the fun, with posts depicting tech professionals contrasting their annual salary structures against the single-device cost.

Also read | iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max Prices Revealed: Sales Start From September 18

The infamous 'kidney' jokes made a predictable return. Social media users joked about needing to part with vital organs to purchase iPhones.

About iPhone Duo

In the latest launch, Duo marked the biggest redesign of the iPhone line. The device opens into a 7.6-inch display and features a 5.4-inch outer screen. Users can keep two apps open at the same time, thanks to its large display.

The device is powered by Apple's A20 Pro chip, built on a 2-nanometer process. Apple said the chip, paired with a vapour-chamber cooling system, is designed to improve on-device AI performance, graphics processing and battery efficiency. It also includes Apple's latest C2 modem.

Duo supports Apple Pencil and uses Touch ID integrated into the side button. Apple said it is the thinnest iPhone when open.

Duo offers up to 2 terabytes of storage, a capacity not available on the rival foldable models.