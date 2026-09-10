'So Far, So Same': Samsung Roasts Apple Over Its First Foldable iPhone Duo

Apple has finally joined the foldable smartphone race with the debut of the iPhone Duo. However, long-time rival Samsung wasted no time calling out the tech giant for being late to a trend Android manufacturers have spearheaded for years. During Apple's reveal event on Wednesday, Samsung's US social media team launched a series of posts poking fun at the launch. The standout jab came when Samsung posted on X (formerly Twitter): "Let us know when you're done reheating our leftovers."

"It's feeling very familiar. Is this a Sims sequel?" Samsung said in a separate post.

"Making us wait? Fine. We'll be over here, folding 3 ways," another post read, highlighting that while Apple is launching its very first foldable, competitors have already moved on to advanced concepts like tri-fold screens.

"Accessories? It's giving condiments and no food. #ItsTimeToSwitch," said a different post.

"So far, so same," one post read.

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A seven-year head start

Samsung has reacted this way because of its significant lead in the foldable space. The South Korean company launched its first Galaxy Fold back in 2019. Over the past seven years, brands like Samsung, Google, and Motorola have already released multiple generations of foldable phones, and also fixed design flaws like display creases and fragile hinges along the way. They have also worked a long way to fix the issue with the weight of such foldable phones.

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Apple's first foldable phone

Despite the teasing from competitors, Apple believes its refined entry will offer a better user experience. The folding $1,999 iPhone is claiming that its design and promises of data privacy will let it leap ahead of rivals.

The Duo has rounded edges and opens into a horizontal, 7.6-inch-diagonal (19 cm) screen that can also be viewed vertically.

There is a smaller single screen on the front when the phone is folded. When open, it is Apple's thinnest phone, the company said.

However, it is thicker than folding phones offered by Chinese rivals.