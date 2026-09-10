Planning To Buy New iPhone? It Sells Cheapest In These Countries

Apple has launched its new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, along with its first-ever foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo. The new iPhone models were unveiled at Apple's September 9 launch event and will be available for pre-order from September 12.

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are the company's latest premium smartphones, while the iPhone Duo marks Apple's entry into the foldable phone segment.

iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, Duo India price

In India, the iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900 for the 256GB storage variant. The iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,79,900 for the same 256GB storage option.

The 512GB version of the iPhone 18 Pro is priced at Rs 1,89,900, while the 512GB iPhone 18 Pro Max costs Rs 2,04,900.

The 1TB iPhone 18 Pro is priced at Rs 2,39,900 and the Pro Max at Rs 2,54,900. The top-end 2TB variants cost Rs 3,14,900 for the iPhone 18 Pro and Rs 3,29,900 for the iPhone 18 Pro Max. The iPhone Duo is Apple's first foldable iPhone and is priced at Rs 2,99,900 in India.

Prices In Other Countries

iPhone 18 Pro

The iPhone 18 Pro starts at $1,199 in the US, which is around Rs 1.14 lakh. In Germany, it starts at €1,449, or around Rs 1.61 lakh, while the UK price starts at £1,199, or around Rs 1.54 lakh, according to GSM Arena.

In China, the iPhone 18 Pro starts at CNY 9,999, equivalent to around Rs 1.42 lakh. In Japan, it starts at JPY 219,800, equivalent to around Rs 1.37 lakh. The iPhone 18 Pro in the UAE starts at AED 5,099, which is around Rs1,32,075.

iPhone 18 Pro Max

The iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at $1,299 in the US, or around Rs 1.24 lakh. Its German price is €1,599, equivalent to around Rs 1.77 lakh, while the UK price is £1,299, or around Rs 1.67 lakh.

In China, the Pro Max starts at CNY 10,999, equivalent to around Rs 1.56 lakh. In Japan, it starts at JPY 239,800, equivalent to around Rs 1.49 lakh. The iPhone 18 Pro Max in the UAE starts at AED 5,499, which is around Rs 1,42,435.

iPhone Duo

The iPhone Duo starts at US$1,999 in the US, equivalent to around Rs 1.90 lakh. In Germany, it is priced at €2,299, or around Rs 2.55 lakh, while the UK price is £1,999, equivalent to around Rs 2.57 lakh.

In China, the iPhone Duo starts at CNY 15,999, equivalent to around Rs 2.27 lakh. In Japan, it costs JPY 364,800, equivalent to around Rs 2.27 lakh. The iPhone Duo starts at AED 8,499 in the UAE, which is around Rs 2,20,142.

Among the countries compared, the US offers the lowest price for the iPhone 18 Pro.

