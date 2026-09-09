BJP Launches Month-Long Outreach To Mark PM Modi's 25 Years In Office

The Bharatiya Janata Party has announced a month-long nationwide outreach programme, the Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan, timed to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 25 years in continuous executive office on October 7.

The milestone spans his years as Chief Minister of Gujarat, a post he took charge of on October 7, 2001, and his subsequent tenure as Prime Minister of India.

The campaign, titled "Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan," was formally announced at the party headquarters by BJP National President Nitin Nabin, in the presence of senior leaders Vinod Tawde and Anil Baluni. It will run from September 17 to October 17.

Nitin Nabin while addressing media told that the initiative is meant to reflect the Prime Minister's own commitment to public service, and said crores of BJP workers would take part in service-driven activities through the month. He credited PM Modi's leadership with strengthening India's internal and external security, with pushing back Naxalism, with the construction of the Ram Temple, and with India emerging as the world's third largest startup ecosystem.

A national coordination committee has been formed for the campaign, chaired by BJP national president Nitin Nabin, with national general secretary Vinod Tawde as coordinator. Its members include Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Smriti Irani, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi, V.D. Sharma, MP Tejasvi Surya, Kerala unit president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Hemang Joshi, MP Rekha Sharma, Chhattisgarh Finance Minister O.P. Choudhary, Mrigank Dev Varman, and former Haryana minister Aseem Goyal.

How The Month Will Unfold

September 17: The campaign opens with blood donation camps organised across the country through the day. In the evening, at 7 pm, the "Aashirwad Ka Diya" programme will see lamps lit at homes nationwide, with particular focus on households that have benefited from government schemes, as a gesture of collective gratitude. The same day marks the start of "Namo Sewa Gatha," under which state governments will run week-long camps at the assembly and block level so citizens can access central and state welfare schemes at a single point, without having to make repeated trips to government offices.

September 17 to October 7: Schools, both government and private, will hold drawing, painting and speech competitions for children under " Sapno Ka Bharat," organised jointly by the party's organisational wing and the education department, aimed at introducing children to the idea of 25 years of public service and a developed India.

September 25 to October 7: Anganwadi centres across the country will host "Angan Ka Utsav," run by the BJP Mahila Morcha, felicitating Anganwadi workers and ASHA workers for their contribution at the grassroots.

Through the campaign period: "Kahani Badlaav Ki" will see roughly thirty-minute street plays staged in villages, dramatising the Prime Minister's service record for rural audiences. Alongside this, "Sewa Ki Kahani" will document positive change brought about by government schemes through short reels, videos and photographs, with a target of at least ten one-minute reels of genuine beneficiaries from every Shakti Kendra, to be shared on social media and uploaded to a dedicated portal. A separate initiative, "Sewa Mera Yogdan," asks ordinary citizens and workers to contribute at least one act of public service sometime between September 17 and October 17.

October 2: On Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, party workers will garland Gandhi's statue and lead cleanliness drives at public spaces, reaffirming his ideals of self-reliance, khadi and hygiene, alongside a push to promote khadi.

October 7: As PM Modi completes 25 years in office, the "Sewa Jyoti Yatra" will see bike and cycle rallies move through villages and towns in every district, building momentum toward the party's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision. The same day, ten teams will complete the "Vadnagar Varanasi Yatra," travelling between the Prime Minister's hometown of Vadnagar and Varanasi in both directions to perform jalabhishek at the Hatkeshwar Mahadev temple in Vadnagar and the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, holding public meetings in villages along the route.

During the campaign, on a date to be fixed: "Sewa Ke Rang, Rashtra Ke Sang" will bring artists, women's self-help groups and students together to create large human-formation rangolis at major public sites across the country, using natural materials to depict welfare schemes, national symbols and the message of a developed India. Separately, "National Innovation Challenge" will bring together young innovators through five major regional innovation challenges focused on problem-solving.

October 17: The campaign closes with "Sushasan Sewa Samvad," a large gathering to be held simultaneously in four major cities, bringing together sarpanches and elected public representatives from across the country. The event will include a video retrospective of the Prime Minister's 25 years of service, the presentation of a "Viksit Bharat Sankalp Prastav" by a senior party leader, and a concluding address by Prime Minister Modi.

Party Directives Ahead Of The Launch

In an internal circular dated September 7 and issued by Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Chug, the party's national headquarters in-charge, state and zonal units have been asked to brief all Members of Parliament, MLAs and MLCs about the campaign before September 10, describing this outreach as mandatory. Units have also been told to build wide media and social media visibility ahead of the launch, including coverage in district-level newspapers and community publications, along with a detailed social media plan involving organic influencers.

The circular additionally asks state units to mark September 25, the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, by inaugurating libraries at state and zonal offices and garlanding his statue. District-level workshops for the campaign have been asked to be completed at the earliest.

To coordinate the rollout, the party has also named regional in-charges covering six zones spanning the country, from Jammu and Kashmir and the northern states to the northeast and the southern peninsula.