On Dearness Allowance Arrears, Court's Direction To Punjab, And A Deadline



The Punjab and Haryana High Court has given the Punjab government 10 days to seek relief from the Supreme Court in the long-pending dispute over dearness allowance (DA) arrears. The court's move came as the state government faces mounting pressure over the payment of pending DA instalments to its employees and pensioners.

The Chief Justice-led bench made it clear that if the government fails to obtain relief from the Supreme Court in time, the High Court may pronounce its order on September 21.

The matter was taken up after employees raised allegations of non-compliance with the High Court's earlier directions issued on August 3. The employees claimed that the Punjab government had failed to release the pending DA arrears as directed by the court and had also not filed the required compliance report.

The High Court had earlier directed the state government to release all pending DA installments within two weeks and arrears with six per cent annual interest, adding to the financial implications for the state government.

The latest order puts the Punjab government in a crucial position, with a 10-day window to approach the Supreme Court and seek appropriate relief in the matter.

Today's hearing could further intensify pressure on the state government, which will now have to decide its legal course within the deadline set by the High Court.

If the government manages to secure relief from the Supreme Court, the proceedings before the High Court could be affected accordingly.

The development is being closely watched by government employees and pensioners, for whom the payment of pending DA arrears remains a key financial demand.

With the deadline now fixed, the coming 10 days are set to be crucial for the Punjab government as it battles the legal challenge over the long-pending DA payments.

