The Congress-Samajwadi Party (SP) seat-sharing talks appear to be heading into rough weather, with the SP going ahead and announcing five candidates for the upcoming elections even as negotiations with the Congress remain deadlocked.

Sources have told NDTV that the SP's unilateral move has left Congress leaders fuming, with many seeing it as an insult added to injury. The SP had initially offered the Congress a mere 26 seats in response to its demand for over 100, after the party had already scaled down its original demand of 181 seats. Now, the announcement of five candidates in the middle of the negotiations has further angered Congress leaders in Uttar Pradesh, who are planning to take up the issue with the party high command.

What has particularly upset the Congress is that four of the five candidates announced are from western Uttar Pradesh, including Saharanpur, the Lok Sabha constituency represented by Congress UP working president Imran Masood.

The five candidates announced by the SP are Umar Ali from Behat, Aashu Malik from Saharanpur, Nahid Hasan from Kairana, Mahbub Ali from Amroha - all sitting MLAs from western UP - and Jyoti Lodi from Lalitpur in Jhansi. The four western UP constituencies have substantial Muslim and Dalit populations, a combination the Congress has been eyeing as part of its revival strategy. The Congress was reportedly eyeing two of these four seats.

Imran Masood hit out at the SP questioning party's seriousness about the alliance. "How can they release names even before the talks are finalised". He added that even Congress can name candidates from the same seats.

"We are not beggars. We are not waiting to get some charity from Akhilesh Yadav. How can he treat us like this?" an angry Masood said.

UP Congress leaders plan to take the issue to the high command

NDTV Photo

Congress sources have told NDTV that the party would not "bow down to pressure tactics" or accept any "dictatorship".

Read | Akhilesh Yadav's Open Letter, Then A Move That Overlaps Congress Wishlist

The surprise move by the SP came after party chief Akhilesh Yadav posted what appeared to be an open letter calling for a better understanding between the allies over seat-sharing.

Describing the upcoming elections as a "historic opportunity" to dethrone the BJP, Yadav called for "serious talks", taking public expectations and political realities into account.

"We want you and us to hold serious discussions, taking public expectations and realities into account, to ensure our 'alliance' wins in most constituencies. Among the seats you and we contest, the number we win should exceed the number we lose. Only victory will make the division of seats respectable, because only the seats we win will bring us respect," he said in a post on X.

The BJP, meanwhile, has seized the opportunity to take potshots at the Congress-SP tussle.

BJP MLA Rajeshwar Singh, a former Enforcement Directorate officer, pointed to the apparent contradiction between Akhilesh Yadav's public appeal for consensus and his party's unilateral announcement of candidates.

"Look at the difference between what they say and what they do! Honourable Akhilesh ji writes to Congress: 'Not seat-sharing, but seat adjustment', 'Candidates will not be imposed', every candidate will be an 'INDIA alliance' and 'PDA candidate'. And on the other hand, without even asking Congress, the SP has announced five candidates under its own banner! Congress could only stand by and watch," he posted on X.

The former ED joint director, who is now the MLA from Lucknow's Sarojini Nagar constituency, went on to claim that the Congress had already become a laughing stock.

"Even before the alliance, Congress had become a laughing stock. And of these five, four tickets go to the same vote bank, not a single one to Dalits. PDA in name, appeasement in practice. "Those who cannot respect their own allies - how will they respect Uttar Pradesh?" he added.

Sources close to Congress's UP working president Imran Masood suggested that the party was considering fielding a candidate against the SP in Saharanpur, a constituency won by the SP in the previous election.

The Congress has not officially reacted to the SP's candidate list, but sources said the party was deeply taken aback by the announcement.

This is not the first time the Samajwadi Party has resorted to what political analysts describe as pressure tactics. In 2024, too, the party had publicly announced candidates for constituencies where seat-sharing negotiations with the Congress were still underway.

Speaking at the HT Leadership Summit earlier this month, Akhilesh Yadav had said the Congress initially sought 181 seats. That demand came down to 131 when the two parties held their first formal round of talks on Monday. The meeting lasted just 15 minutes.

At Tuesday's meeting, the Congress further trimmed its demand, bringing its wishlist down to 110 seats. The SP, however, stuck to its offer of 26.

But the disagreement was not limited to the number of seats. Insiders said the SP also asked the Congress to share the names of its prospective candidates, a demand the Congress was unwilling to entertain.