The Samajwadi Party has announced its first list of five candidates for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, naming nominees for constituencies in Saharanpur, Shamli, Amroha and Lalitpur, as negotiations with the Congress over seat-sharing arrangements continue to expose differences between the two INDIA bloc allies.

The list includes Umar Ali Khan from Behat (Saharanpur), Ashu Malik from Saharanpur, Nahid Hasan from Kairana (Shamli), Mehboob Ali from Amroha and Jyoti Lodhi from Lalitpur.

According to sources, two of the five constituencies are among those that the Congress had sought during the initial discussions on seat-sharing.

The announcement comes amid a deadlock over the number of seats the Congress wants to contest and the allocation initially proposed by the Samajwadi Party.

Akhilesh Yadav'sparty has offered its alliance partner Congress 26 seats, basing its move largely on the parties' performances in previous Assembly elections. The Congress, however, is understood to have sought at least 60 A-grade constituencies, which it considers electorally favourable, and sources have indicated that the party is unwilling to retreat from its demand for at least 100 seats.

The initial offer of 26 seats was considerably lower than the figure indicated by Congress sources ahead of the negotiations. The proposal has also become a point of discussion within the alliance, with the Congress submitting a list of around 130 constituencies that it wants to contest and the SP insisting that individual seats must be assessed on their electoral prospects.

Samajwadi Party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav has confirmed that his party proposed 26 seats for the Congress, although he has maintained that the final allocation has not been decided. The Congress had secured more than 10,000 votes in most of these constituencies in the previous Assembly election, but the BJP had gone on to win several of them by substantial margins. More than half of the constituencies were subsequently placed in Category B in the party's internal assessment.

"Our humble request to the Congress party is to recognise the sensitivity of the current moment and take a somewhat more flexible stance. The people of the country and the people of this state too want that the two of us reach an agreement," Samajwadi Party leader Ramji Lal Suman said.

The negotiations began on Monday at the Delhi residence of senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari, following the Samajwadi Party's decision to constitute a committee to negotiate seat-sharing arrangements with its INDIA bloc partners for the 2027 elections. Both parties agreed during the first meeting to contest the Assembly elections together and indicated that the arrangement could be finalised within the next two to four days.

The first round of discussions lasted approximately 20 minutes. Congress leaders said the meeting concluded quickly because both sides had arrived with a positive approach and were prepared to work towards an agreement. Ram Gopal Yadav subsequently described the discussions as cordial, saying both parties had listened to each other's positions and that the alliance would be finalised soon.

The second round of negotiations took place on Tuesday, with leaders from both parties holding detailed discussions on individual constituencies. The meeting remained inconclusive, however, and two more rounds of discussions are expected.