The Congress-Samajwadi Party seat sharing talks are witnessing a new twist every time. If the last meeting saw the Congress present a list of 130 seats - a climbdown from 180 - this time the SP has responded with a list of 26. The seats offered are also ones where the BJP is extremely strong, sources said.

The Congress had presented its list at a meeting held in Delhi yesterday. At the time, SP leaders deferred their response, saying they needed to consult Akhilesh Yadav first. Their response came at a follow-up meeting today.

Their list, party sources said, is based on data from the 2022 assembly elections. The Congress had won two seats in the election, including Rampur Khas assembly seat and the Pharenda seat.

The seats offered this time were Rampur Khas, Farenda, Mathura, Kheragarh, Jagdishpur, Kidwai Nagar, Baghpat, Modinagar, Hapur, Jewar, Syana, Khurja, Khair, Iglas, Mant, Agra North, Fatehpur Sikri, Bilgram-Mallawan, Govind Nagar, Nanpara, Gorakhpur City, Khajni, Padrauna, Fazilnagar, Pindra, and Varanasi Cantt.

Ram Gopal Yadav, after the meeting, pointed out that most of the seats in question were "weak" ones.

Sources said the Samajwadi Party intends to show the Congress the ground reality in UP. The offer of 26 seats serves as a clear message, aimed at pushing the Congress to accept a smaller share of seats.

Congress leaders, as expected, are surprised and angered by the SP response. Congress leader Imran Masood reacted sharply, asking, "Are we begging the SP for seats?"

The Congress has based its claims on its performance - seat by seat in the 2017, 2022, and 2024 elections. The SP seems to be using ground-level data to demonstrate the actual extent of the Congress party's support base.

According to SP sources, this is part of a calculated strategy. By bringing data analysts to the meeting alongside senior leaders, the SP is effectively exerting pressure on the Congress.

In a post on social media platform X, Akhilesh Yadav said, "The start has been made with the first '26 seats' won; moving forward, the process will continue through collective effort and wisdom".

Inside story of 26 seats

Of the 26 seats the Samajwadi Party has offered the Congress, only two seats (Rampur and Farenda) are ones where the Congress has secured victory in 2022 assembly elections.

In all the other constituencies, the Congress finished in third, fourth, or fifth place. In several instances, the party received fewer than 500 votes in the 2022 assembly elections. Furthermore, these are all constituencies where the BJP has performed well and emerged victorious.

Among these 26 seats, there are 10 where the Samajwadi Party did not field a candidate in the previous election. Additionally, one seat was contested by Swami Prasad Maurya on an SP ticket, but he has since left the party.

The Samajwadi Party's proposal has sparked discussions in political circles, suggesting that the party intends to offer the Congress either seats where the latter is weak, or constituencies where the primary contest will be between the BJP and the Congress.

For now, the Congress has adopted a 'wait and watch' approach.

Sources indicate that the party is well aware that the Samajwadi Party is attempting to exert pressure by offering seats where the Congress is weak and the BJP is strong. The Congress, however, is keen to negotiate the seat sharing arrangement from a position of strength.

Given this, the way to an agreement does not appear easy.