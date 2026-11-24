When Pakistan's first astronaut climbs aboard a Chinese spacecraft and heads for the Tiangong space station, it will be much more than a human spaceflight mission.

It will be a political statement, a diplomatic signal and a highly visible demonstration of one of the closest strategic relationships in the world.

For years, China and Pakistan have described their partnership in almost poetic language. There are repeated references to a friendship that is "higher than the mountains, deeper than the oceans and sweeter than honey." Now, according to Brigadier Anshuman Narang (Retd), one of India's keenest observers of China's space programme, that relationship is quite literally leaving Earth.

"It is their strategic friendship, higher than the mountains, stronger than steel, sweeter than honey. So it is going into outer space now," Brigadier Narang told NDTV.

As Pakistan prepares for the landmark mission, the symbolism is hard to miss. China has built its own space station, developed its own human spaceflight capability and established itself as a major power in orbit. And when Beijing decided to invite a foreign astronaut to the Tiangong space station for the first time, it chose Pakistan.

To Brigadier Narang, that decision speaks volumes.

"It is a big diplomatic signal from Pakistan. They have chosen the closest ally whom they can be assured of and without making him a mission commander, sending him as a payload specialist for just one week."

He believes the mission should be viewed in the wider context of the steadily expanding space partnership between the two countries.

"We are clear it is a test which they are doing with one of their closest allies," he said.

For years, cooperation between China and Pakistan has extended across satellite launches, communications systems, navigation support and strategic space capabilities. The astronaut mission, however, elevates that cooperation to a different level.

"China is accommodating Pakistan as the first foreign participant on their space mission and then going to the Chinese space station," Brigadier Narang observed.

He said those who follow developments in Asian space politics should not be surprised.

"The most important thing is we have already seen the kind of close space cooperation which China and Pakistan have."

According to him, the relationship is already deep and diverse.

"China provides extremely close cooperation from commercial satellites to military satellites."

The astronaut mission therefore becomes not an isolated event but the latest chapter in an increasingly comprehensive partnership.

"This is the display of that friendship," he said.

The significance becomes even greater because of the precedent being established. "The first foreigner on their station is a Pakistani. So that is a clear stamp of the friendship which they have."

The Pakistani astronaut will reach orbit aboard the Shenzhou-24 mission, launched by China's Long March 2F rocket. The astronaut will spend roughly a week aboard the Tiangong space station before returning to Earth.

The mission is historic for Pakistan, which has never developed an indigenous human spaceflight programme. While Pakistani pilots and military aviators underwent extensive screening and training for the opportunity, the mission itself will be conducted entirely within the framework of China's human spaceflight architecture.

That distinction is important for understanding both the opportunities and limitations of the mission.

Before discussing those implications, Brigadier Narang points to the remarkable reliability of the launch system carrying the crew.

"Firstly, that rocket has been extremely successful, particularly for their manned missions," he said.

The Long March 2F has long been the backbone of China's astronaut programme. Since the country's first crewed missions, it has established an enviable safety record and has become the trusted workhorse for transporting crews to orbit.

Eventually, the same launcher helped support missions that assembled Tiangong, China's proud answer to the International Space Station.

"Long March 2F is their most reliable rocket," Brigadier Narang said.

China's confidence in the launcher is especially important given the significance of carrying a foreign astronaut.

"Even slight bit of casualties and China cannot accept casualties. And that too a foreigner going for the first time. They have a lot of stakes there. So they have taken that call and Long March 2F is their most reliable rocket."

If the launch vehicle reflects China's confidence, the destination reflects China's ambition.

The Tiangong station is still relatively young. Compared to the International Space Station, which has spent more than a quarter century in orbit, the Chinese station is a recent arrival. Yet many analysts argue that it benefits from decades of lessons learned from earlier space station programmes.

Brigadier Narang is among them.

"Firstly, it is much better planned in terms of the organisational modules which they have."

He also points to the breadth of scientific work being carried out on-board. "The number of experiments which they are doing are much more."

The Pakistani astronaut's mission itself will include scientific research. According to Brigadier Narang, Pakistan's space agency SUPARCO shortlisted four experiments from more than 300 proposals for potential flight.

For China, however, Tiangong is not merely an orbital laboratory. It is also part of a much larger roadmap.

"This is going to be the base for a lunar station and the other outer space exploration they are doing," he said.

China has already announced ambitious plans for lunar exploration, lunar infrastructure and deeper space missions. Tiangong serves as both a technological laboratory and an operational stepping stone.

The sophistication of the station is perhaps best demonstrated by another aspect of the upcoming mission.

While the Pakistani astronaut will remain on-board for about a week, one of the Chinese astronauts is expected to stay for an entire year.

"One of the astronauts going this time who is not going to return is going to do one year there," Brigadier Narang noted.

"So that also you have to look at as a change."

Long-duration missions are among the most demanding in human spaceflight because they test the physical and psychological endurance of astronauts while also evaluating the station's life support systems.

"They have made it comfortable enough also for astronauts for such a long period," he said.

Yet even as he acknowledges the significance of Pakistan's achievement, Brigadier Narang draws a clear distinction between participation and capability.

The Pakistani astronaut, he stresses, is travelling as a payload specialist. "He is going as a payload specialist. He is not going as a mission pilot."

For the general public, that distinction may sound technical. In reality, it goes to the heart of what a country gains from human spaceflight.

A mission pilot is intimately involved in spacecraft operations, navigation and mission management. A payload specialist focuses on experiments and mission objectives.

"There is a big difference," Brigadier Narang said.

Referring to Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's role on the 2025 Axiom mission, he explained: "As a mission pilot, you are controlling the mission. Here, he is like a guest who is controlling the payload."

The mission will undoubtedly bring prestige to Pakistan and inspire a new generation of young people interested in science and space exploration. But Brigadier Narang believes the operational lessons acquired will be limited compared to what comes from running an indigenous programme.

"This is giving a chance to Pakistan. You have a man in space. But it is not going to assist Pakistan to learn how human spaceflight is. The learnings which happen on human spaceflight may not get transferred completely. We have to understand the limitation there," asserts Brigadier Narang.

That assessment naturally leads to comparisons with India.

India's Gaganyaan programme aims not merely to place Indians in space but to create an independent capability encompassing launch vehicles, spacecraft, mission management, astronaut training and recovery operations.

For Brigadier Narang, that is where the fundamental difference lies.

"Pakistan does not have an indigenous human space programme. They are banking on the Chinese programme."

Then comes his blunt conclusion about where the three Asian powers currently stand. "I would go ahead and say we are way behind China, but we are way, way ahead of Pakistan."

His reasoning is straightforward.

"Pakistan is not launching anything from its own soil. Nothing on the human spaceflight control. The Pakistani astronaut is just going as a payload specialist."

As the countdown proceeds toward launch, the mission will undoubtedly be celebrated in both Islamabad and Beijing. It will mark Pakistan's arrival in the exclusive club of nations whose citizens have travelled to space. At the same time, it will underline China's emergence as a country capable not only of sending its own astronauts into orbit but also of hosting international partners aboard an independently built space station.

In Brigadier Narang's view, perhaps the most important takeaway is neither technological nor scientific.

It is geopolitical.

"The first foreigner on the Chinese station is a Pakistani," he said.

For him, that single fact captures the deeper meaning of the mission, a friendship forged on Earth and now extending beyond it, all the way into orbit. Obviously India will be watching this mission very carefully.