The Samajwadi Party offered just 26 seats to its alliance partner Congress to contest in the Uttar Pradesh assembly election on the second day of their seat-sharing talks. The offer was based on the results of previous assembly elections.

This was also a lot less than what sources had indicated yesterday when the Congress was said to have sought at least 60 'A-grade' seats or seats that were considered strong for the alliance.

Sources have said the Congress will not back down from its demand for at least 100 seats.

Samajwadi Party leader Ramgopal Yadav has confirmed that they have given 26 seats to the Congress, but a final number is yet to be decided.

In most of the 26 constituencies, the Congress had in the previous election got over 10,000 votes, sources said. But the BJP still won by a large margin. Subsequently, more than half of these seats were put under 'Category B' for the party.

The final list may not be limited to just these seats, but for now discussions are going on for these seats.

"Our humble request to the Congress party is to recognise the sensitivity of the current moment and take a somewhat more flexible stance. The people of the country and the people of this state too want that the two of us reach an agreement," Samajwadi Party leader Ramji Lal Suman said.

The first round of talks was held at the Delhi home of Congress MP Pramod Tiwari. The discussions follow the Samajwadi Party's announcement of a committee to negotiate seat-sharing arrangements with its INDIA bloc partners for the 2027 elections.

The Samajwadi Party is seeking a major political comeback after consecutive defeats in the 2017 and 2022 elections. In 2022, which the two parties contested separately, the Samajwadi Party won 111 of the 347 seats it contested, while the Congress got two of the 399 seats on which it fielded candidates.

However, the parties recorded a stronger performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which they contested together under the INDIA bloc banner. The Samajwadi Party won 37 of the 62 seats it contested, while the Congress took six of the 17 seats it contested.

Uttar Pradesh has 403 assembly seats.