A man, called in for questioning, attacked police personnel with a knife inside Delhi's Jama Masjid Police Station on Monday, leaving at least nine cops injured. Of them, three are in critical condition and have been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, while the others are undergoing treatment at different hospitals.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Nabeel, was summoned to the police station in connection with a complaint alleging he had harassed his mother and sister. During questioning, Nabeel allegedly pulled out a knife and attacked the personnel, inflicting injuries to their necks and faces. "How did you dare summon me?" he allegedly said while stabbing the cops.

Inside the station, he injured five personnel, including two sub-inspectors, two head constables, and an assistant sub-inspector.

The incident took place at around 2:30 pm.

After the attack, the accused fled the police station and stole a two-wheeler to escape.A police team tracked him to the Chitli Qabar area in Old Delhi. During the chase, the accused attacked the cops once again, injuring four more cops. After that, the police opened fire to bring him under control. Nabeel was injured in the firing and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) is currently on his way to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to meet the injured officers.

The police has ruled out any terror angle in the attack.