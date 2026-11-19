A man tried to enter Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport without a ticket and documents on Wednesday afternoon. He was desperate to go abroad, police sources said today.

The man has been identified as Kunal, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana.

He is an athlete currently undergoing training in West Bengal, according to initial investigation.

Kunal was stopped at the departure gate of Terminal 3 at around 3 pm yesterday, after which he pushed a security personnel and forcibly entered the terminal.

An armed CISF jawan who was also on duty at the terminal caught hold of Kunal within seconds and handed him over to the police.

The central paramilitary force posted a 25-second video of the incident on their X account.

The force recovered some IDs and educational certificates from the man's backpack.

During the police interrogation, it was revealed that "Kunal was desperate to go abroad. Lacking both a visa and any travel documents, he attempted to force his way into the airport."

Passengers gain access to the terminal after CISF security personnel verify a valid travel document and ID. Even the airport staff are also required to produce their ID for entry.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport is categorised as a hyper-sensitive facility with thousands of domestic and international passengers entering and exiting through it every day. The CISF provides it with armed counter-terrorist security cover.