The body of a child was found floating in a drain near a railway track close to Wazirpur Industrial Area in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar, police sources said on Tuesday.

The body was spotted floating on the surface of the drain on Tuesday, triggering panic in the area, they said.

Police were informed about the incident, and further details, including the identity and age of the child, are awaited

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