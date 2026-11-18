A man wanted in a firing incident at a bar on Panchkuian Road in Paharganj was injured in an exchange of fire with police in northeast Delhi's Sonia Vihar, officials said on Tuesday.

The firing incident at the bar took place on Monday night, following which the police launched a search for the accused.

The accused, Satinder alias Kanta (30), sustained a bullet injury in his leg during the exchange of fire when a police team went to Sonia Vihar to apprehend him, they said.

He was immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Five empty cartridge cases and a country-made pistol were recovered from the scene, they said.

The accused was wanted in a case registered at Paharganj police station following a firing incident at a bar on Panchkuian Road on Monday night. He had sustained a bullet injury during an exchange of fire with police, according to officials.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

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